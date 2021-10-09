Cloud9 Blue vs Version1 Valorant NA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Last Chance Qualifier is held to give some of the talented teams a second chance to impress, and redeem themselves for playing the Valorant Champions.

As the Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifier approaches closer, fans are excited to know which teams will be going forward with their journey. In this LCQ, eight North American teams will be facing off against each other until one of them makes it to the top.

Cloud9 Blue and Version1 will compete in the North American Last Chance Qualifier, with the winner moving up in the tournament bracket. In the past, both NA giants have proven themselves to be worthy of being the best, leaving fans to wonder who will win when they face off.

Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifer: Cloud9 Blue vs Version1 predictions

Out of a total of eight worthy teams in the NA LCQ, only one can make it to the top and secure a spot in Valorant Champions. To do so, each and every one of them had to qualify by competing in the brackets.

Version1 and Cloud9 Blue will be facing one another in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Whoever wins between the two will move to the Upper Brackets Semifinal, while the losing team will get to redeem themselves in Lower Bracket Round 1.

Many fans expect Cloud9 Blue to go forward in the tournament, but judging from their previous tournament appearances Version1 is more likely to win.

Head to head result of Version1 and Cloud9 Blue

Both teams have played against each other twice in the Valorant Champions Tour. Once in NA Stage 2 Challengers 1 and second time in the NA Challenger Finals.

In both the matches, Version1 has dominated over Cloud9 Blue with an overall score of 2-0 and not once did Cloud9 Blue secure a win against Version1.

When and where to watch the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals between Version1 and Cloud9 Blue

Fans who wish to watch the two teams face off live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitch. The match is scheduled for October 14, and starts at 12.30 am IST.

Recent results of Version1 and Cloud9 Blue

Based on the recent matches Version1 and Cloud9 have played, the teams have shown performance of almost equal caliber.

Rosters of Version1 and Cloud9 Blue for Valorant NA LCQ 2021

Version1

Loic “effys” Sauvageau

Erik “penny” Penny

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Chad “Oderus” Miller

Cloud9 Blue

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Michael “poiz” Possis

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

