Cloud9 vs Leviatán - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has been extremely entertaining with teams from NA, Brazil, and LATAM all stepping up to the occasion. As the league heads into its last few weeks, teams are now giving their all to secure themselves a spot in the Playoffs. Week 7 will conclude with a single matchup between NA's Cloud9 and LATAM's Leviatán.

Week 7 Day 2 saw the NA teams dominate matches. The first was between Sentinels and KRÜ Esports. The former, having been through another roster change, had some rough patches during gameplay. However, they closed out the BO3 (Best of Three) series via a 2-0 win.

The second was between rivals LOUD and NRG Esports. LOUD were the undefeated team in the Americas League, but that finally changed they lost the BO3 series 0-2.

Cloud9 vs Leviatán - Who will close out Week 7 with win in VCT Americas League?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Starts at 12PM PT this Saturday, Sunday, & Monday. Week 7 of #VCTAmericas is here, and it's do-or-die for some of these teams! Who will lock-in the four remaining playoff spots?Starts at 12PM PT this Saturday, Sunday, & Monday. Week 7 of #VCTAmericas is here, and it's do-or-die for some of these teams! Who will lock-in the four remaining playoff spots?Starts at 12PM PT this Saturday, Sunday, & Monday. https://t.co/ME0g53RMBp

Predictions

Cloud9 are on an amazing run in the league despite their roster changes. The team has shown great strategic play and has also out-aimed their opponents. So far, Cloud9 have won six out of their seven matches in the VCT Americas League.

Leviatán have lived up to expectations after their performance at VCT LOCK//IN. The team has looked dangerous. So far, they have won four out of their seven matches in the league.

The matchup much favors Cloud9 as they have displayed a better performance than Leviatán. However, Leviatán will not be an easy opponent to take down.

Cloud9 VALORANT @C9VAL



Get comfortable on your seat, grab the popcorn, and enjoy the show tomorrow! 🍿 twitter.com/C9VAL/status/1… Cloud9 VALORANT @C9VAL



Welcome SEN and KRÜ to the VCT Theater twitter.com/C9VAL/status/1… Another win for NA in the Clash of Americas gets the crowd hyped for the last 2 matchesWelcome SEN and KRÜ to the VCT Theater Another win for NA in the Clash of Americas gets the crowd hyped for the last 2 matches 😎Welcome SEN and KRÜ to the VCT Theater 👋 twitter.com/C9VAL/status/1… https://t.co/gEHJNkbQVz And that puts an end for all the opening matches for the Clash of Americas! The lights are off as the final event is coming up soon.Get comfortable on your seat, grab the popcorn, and enjoy the show tomorrow! And that puts an end for all the opening matches for the Clash of Americas! The lights are off as the final event is coming up soon.Get comfortable on your seat, grab the popcorn, and enjoy the show tomorrow! 👀🍿 twitter.com/C9VAL/status/1… https://t.co/3ZhXcgT8FS

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match in the VCT Americas League was against MIBR, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

Leviatán's last match was against fellow LATAM team, KRÜ Esports. The former, too, won the BO3 2-0.

LEVIATAN @LeviatanGG



Dejen su mensaje de apoyo en los comentarios... Nos vemos mañana en #VCTAmericas Dejen su mensaje de apoyo en los comentarios... Nos vemos mañana en #VCTAmericas 👊Dejen su mensaje de apoyo en los comentarios... 💪 https://t.co/al2SOPIiGM

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Those interested can watch the match on the official VCT Americas League YouTube and Twitch channels on Monday, May 15, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day). One can also tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players.

Poll : Who will win this matchup? Cloud9 Leviatán 0 votes