Could Valorant WWFEST reveal a new map?

The Valorant WWFEST will live on the Twitch channel of CrownChannel on January 15th.
WWFEST is a music and art festival hosted on the Twitch channel of CrownChannel in partnership with Riot Games. It will feature music by several famed music artists and fan arts, hosted by six different Valorant Agents.
Related: Is Valorant's WWFEST an event for Episode 2's launch?
Valorant WWFEST schedule
Several famed musicians would be performing in WWFEST. The event will be showcased in a first-person perspective by Raze, Reyna, Phoenix, Killjoy, Jett, and the recently-confirmed Yoru.
The schedule of the show is as follows:
- 1 PM PT/ 4 PM ET: ARMNHMR
- 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET: Thomas Turner/Skyler Madison
- 3 PM PT/ 6 PM ET: OOKAY (Live set)
- 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET: Whipped Cream
- 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET: Moore Kismet
- 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET: MADEON (DJ set)
A new Valorant Map?
The WWFEST has teased the location as inspired by the world of Valorant. The CrownChannel has also shared a map of the arena.
Based on the teaser images, it seems to be an industrial-type design. However, no current map of Valorant features such a setting.
On a previous live stream, Game Director Joseph Ziegler discussed the potential of new maps. Even if the original plan was for one map per episode, the team wants to release at least seven maps for the map pool as soon as possible.
Bind, Haven, and Split launched with the game, while Ascent and Icebox were added post-launch. The devs added Ascent with Episode 1 Act 1 and Icebox with Episode 1 Act 3. A new map can possibly arrive with Episode 2 Act 2.
Related: Valorant dev hints at new maps in 2021
Whether a new map is teased during WWFEST or not, Riot will likely add a new arena this year.Published 16 Jan 2021, 10:31 IST