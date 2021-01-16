Could Valorant WWFEST reveal a new map?

The Valorant WWFEST will live on the Twitch channel of CrownChannel on January 15th.

WWFEST is a music and art festival hosted on the Twitch channel of CrownChannel in partnership with Riot Games. It will feature music by several famed music artists and fan arts, hosted by six different Valorant Agents.

Related: Is Valorant's WWFEST an event for Episode 2's launch?

Valorant WWFEST schedule

Several famed musicians would be performing in WWFEST. The event will be showcased in a first-person perspective by Raze, Reyna, Phoenix, Killjoy, Jett, and the recently-confirmed Yoru.

Meet our mystery host, Yoru! 😈



Submit your #VALORANT-inspired #wwFestArt before 1pm PT on Friday, 1/15 for a chance to have your artwork included in our show! @PlayVALORANT https://t.co/h2JbepfpqR pic.twitter.com/vUQMJMWkw1 — CrownChannel (@TheCrownChannel) January 13, 2021

The schedule of the show is as follows:

Advertisement

1 PM PT/ 4 PM ET: ARMNHMR

2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET: Thomas Turner/Skyler Madison

3 PM PT/ 6 PM ET: OOKAY (Live set)

4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET: Whipped Cream

5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET: Moore Kismet

6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET: MADEON (DJ set)

We’ve teamed up with @TheCrownChannel to kick off 2021 with something brand new. Tune in for WWFEST— an experiential music and art festival like you’ve never seen before. Join us for an epic celebration tomorrow, 1/15 from 1 PM - 7 PM PST at https://t.co/qehhYdM3rE. pic.twitter.com/71O5910lzK — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 14, 2021

A new Valorant Map?

The WWFEST has teased the location as inspired by the world of Valorant. The CrownChannel has also shared a map of the arena.

Based on the teaser images, it seems to be an industrial-type design. However, no current map of Valorant features such a setting.

👀 The wwFest: #VALORANT festival map is coming to life!



Whether you spend your time exploring Reyna's Den or vibing at Raze's Fiesta, this is one virtual experience you don't want to miss. https://t.co/h2JbepfpqR @PlayVALORANT #wwFest pic.twitter.com/G2Xr7hdFgy — CrownChannel (@TheCrownChannel) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

On a previous live stream, Game Director Joseph Ziegler discussed the potential of new maps. Even if the original plan was for one map per episode, the team wants to release at least seven maps for the map pool as soon as possible.

Bind, Haven, and Split launched with the game, while Ascent and Icebox were added post-launch. The devs added Ascent with Episode 1 Act 1 and Icebox with Episode 1 Act 3. A new map can possibly arrive with Episode 2 Act 2.

Related: Valorant dev hints at new maps in 2021

Whether a new map is teased during WWFEST or not, Riot will likely add a new arena this year.