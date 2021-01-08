Is Valorant's WWFEST an event for Episode 2's launch?

CrownChannel will be hosting the Valorant WWFEST in association with Riot Games and Amazon Music.

WWFEST is described as an “experimental music and art festival like you’ve never seen before.” The event is organized by Riot Games in partnership with Amazon Music and Crown Channel. It will be hosted on Crown Channel Twitch on January 15th.

WWFEST, a Valorant music and art festival

WWFEST was first revealed back in December. It is shaping up to be a grand show featuring several notable music artists and fan arts.

Fans can already submit their art to be featured on WWFEST. The event will be hosted by Crown Channel on Amazon’s Twitch service.

The WWFEST will be hosted in six different regions by six other agents. Raze, Reyna, Phoenix, Killjoy, Jett, and a mystery agent will be hosting for Brazil, the UK, the US, Germany, Korea, and Japan.

Through the use of drones, the event will be showcased as a first-person perspective for the agents. It will be presented as if playing as the agent.

WWFEST and launch of Valorant Episode 2

Fans have been speculating about the mystery host. All of the six regions have an agent of nationality, except Japan. According to the leaks, the 14th Valorant agent, who is scheduled to join the roster with Episode 2, is duelist Yoru from Japan.

A recent tweet regarding the mystery host featured the silhouette of Yoru from the previous wallpaper tease.

Share your VALORANT masterpiece for the world to see! Post your VALORANT fan art to #wwFestArt by 1.13.21 @ 11:59 PM PT for a chance to be featured in the #wwFest live show. Visit https://t.co/wHSNE2erdg for more details. pic.twitter.com/9b4IqR6qo7 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 5, 2021

With Yoru joining as a host and Episode 2 being confirmed for January, WWFEST could be the first introduction to Episode 2.

Episode 2 is a major content, and it would be really innovative to integrate the launch with WWFEST.

We’re teaming up with @TheCrownChannel to start 2021 as a year to remember. Get ready for WWFEST—an experiential music and art festival like you’ve never known before. Mark your calendars for an epic celebration of music, art and gaming. Learn more: https://t.co/y9glc6rXaU pic.twitter.com/xlC9ImxvYb — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 8, 2020

Games such as Fortnite has been featuring music artists hosting events in the game for a while. It would be interesting to see a worldwide sensation like Valorant incorporate an event such as WWFEST.