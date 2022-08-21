Crashies Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Austin "crashies" is one of the most popular professional Valorant players. Hailing from the United States of America, crashies is an active part of the OpTic Gaming roster.
Crashies joined the OpTic Gaming roster early in 2022 and has managed to integrate himself with the team quite well. Before coming to OpTic, crashies had small stints with T1 and Envy Gaming in Valorant. While crashies and his team will be seen participating in the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament, the team was seen struggling during the VCT Masters Copenhagen.
Despite all that, crashies put up a stellar performance in the tournament. In fact, he even managed to bag a few aces in the tournament. He's one of the best players in Valorant and has managed to garner quite a lot of fans worldwide. The famed player will also be a part of the OpTic Gaming roster during the Champions 2022 tournament.
How to get the same settings as crashies in Valorant?
This will be the first year that OpTic Gaming will be participating in the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how this team fares over the course of the event. As mentioned before, crashies and his teammates are very talented players.
Fans expect crashies to put up a noteworthy performance and hope that he's able to help his team sail through the Champions 2022 tournament and eventually win the crown.
As mentioned before, crashies does have a lot of fans all around the world. Keeping that in mind, here are the settings that crashies uses in Valorant.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow v3 TKL
- Mouse: Logitec G Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.875
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Ctrl
- Crouch: L-Shift
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
PC Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
These are the list of settings that crashies uses while playing Valorant. Fans can use these values and parameters along with a lot of hard work if they want to get as good as crashies is at the game.