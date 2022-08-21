Crashies Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Austin "crashies" is one of the most popular professional Valorant players. Hailing from the United States of America, crashies is an active part of the OpTic Gaming roster.

Crashies joined the OpTic Gaming roster early in 2022 and has managed to integrate himself with the team quite well. Before coming to OpTic, crashies had small stints with T1 and Envy Gaming in Valorant. While crashies and his team will be seen participating in the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament, the team was seen struggling during the VCT Masters Copenhagen.

Despite all that, crashies put up a stellar performance in the tournament. In fact, he even managed to bag a few aces in the tournament. He's one of the best players in Valorant and has managed to garner quite a lot of fans worldwide. The famed player will also be a part of the OpTic Gaming roster during the Champions 2022 tournament.

How to get the same settings as crashies in Valorant?

This will be the first year that OpTic Gaming will be participating in the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how this team fares over the course of the event. As mentioned before, crashies and his teammates are very talented players.

Fans expect crashies to put up a noteworthy performance and hope that he's able to help his team sail through the Champions 2022 tournament and eventually win the crown.

As mentioned before, crashies does have a lot of fans all around the world. Keeping that in mind, here are the settings that crashies uses in Valorant.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

ZOWIE XL2540 Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow v3 TKL

Razer BlackWidow v3 TKL Mouse: Logitec G Pro Wireless

Logitec G Pro Wireless Mousepad: Razer Strider

Razer Strider Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.25

0.25 eDPI: 200

200 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.875

0.875 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Crouch: L-Shift

L-Shift Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: E

E Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based On Side

: Based On Side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X

MSAA 4X Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: On

On Bloom: On

On Distortion: On

On Cast Shadows: On

PC Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K

: Intel Core i7-8700K GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

These are the list of settings that crashies uses while playing Valorant. Fans can use these values and parameters along with a lot of hard work if they want to get as good as crashies is at the game.

