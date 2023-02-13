DetonatioN FocusMe vs Giants Gaming - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The biggest event in Valorant's history, the VCT LOCK//IN tournament kicks off today in Sao Paulo. It will see 32 teams fight it out against one another in a single-elimination tournament, where each match will hold the highest stakes. The winner will get to take home $100,000 and an additional seat for their region at Masters Tokyo.

The second match of LOCK//IN Day 1 will be between APAC's DetonatioN FocusMe and EMEA's Giants Gaming. Both teams are new entrants to this level of competition, although some players on either side have competed in international VCT tournaments before.

This match is part of the Alpha Group's set, and considering the tournament's structure, whoever loses will be knocked out just as the competition starts. Every map, even round, in this series will count towards determining the teams' fates.

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Giants Gaming at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the second match of Alpha Group?

Predictions

In October 2022, DetonatioN FocusMe signed a few pro players from other top-tier Asian teams, including as xnfri from Northeption, Reita from ZETA DIVISION, Anthem and takej from REJECT, and Seoldam from Crazy Raccoon.

Suggest was promoted fro the DetonatioN Gaming White squad around the same time. The team is coming into the tournament with about five months' worth of experience playing together.

Giants Gaming signed hoody, nukkye, rhyme, and Cloud, along with their coach pipsoN, in November 2022, a couple of months after the partnership model was announced. They are coming into LOCK//IN with about four months of practice together.

Neither of the two teams has players who have achieved a great deal of success at the highest levels of the VCT. However, all of them have proven great tenacity in trying to become the best.

Fans should watch out for Seoldam, who is synonymous with the idea of the Korean Agent, Jett. On the other side, there is nukkye, who is notorious in EMEA for his outstanding mechanics and ability to make round-winning plays no matter the team he is on. These two players are the win-conditions for their respective line-ups.

However, given they both play to the best of their abilities, nukkye, and by extension Giants, will most likely have the edge in this VCT match-up.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not played against each other in the past, so no head-to-head stats are available for them.

Recent results

The last tournament that DetonatioN FocusMe participated in was Riot Games' ONE Pro Invitational in December 2022. There, they played a best-of-one against Paper Rex, DRX, and Fnatic, and went on to lose all three games.

Giants Gaming last played an official matchup against Parla Esports in the G-Loot Clash Semifinals in November 2022. They lost 1-2 after defeating the Turkish franchised team, BBL Esports, 2-0 in the Quarterfinals.

Potential line-ups

DetonatioN FocusMe

Seo "Suggest" Jae-young

Jae-young Tomoki "xnfri" Mariya

Mariya Enomoto "Anthem " Yoshitaka

" Yoshitaka Park "Seoldam" Sang-min

Sang-min Shogo "takej" Takemori

Takemori Hirotaka "Melofovia" Okazaki (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Peltokangas Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Chmieliauskas Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

Muminovic Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Mesheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

You can catch the match live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Further, you have the option of tuning into your favorite streamer, who could be having a watch-party.

DetonatioN FocusMe will take on Giants Gaming in their VCT LOCK//IN Alpha Group match on February 13, 2023, 2 pm PST/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (+one day).

