Dignitas drops their entire men's Valorant roster

Dignitas, the North American esports organization, announced on Twitter today that they have dropped their entire men’s Valorant roster.

The in-game leader of Dignitas, Rory "dephh" Jackson, tweeted slightly before the official tweet came from Dignitas. Dephh mentioned, “an unfortunate set of circumstances even at the start of this roster,” which might be one of the reasons Dignitas dropped the whole roster.

As sources say, Dignitas have decided to move out of VALORANT for the time being. An unfortunate set of circumstances even at the start of this roster. I will be taking a short break then exploring options.



We also are going to be competing in vct as a pug 🤗 — dephh (@dephhgg) March 31, 2021

Dignitas made the official announcement exactly nine minutes after Dephh's post. The organization said that it was working to find new homes for the players. They also stated that they were still committed to its women's Valorant roster, which also competes in Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

Dignitas releases their men’s Valorant roster

Dignitas’ men’s Valorant squad clearly struggled to perform at the highest level. Although they reached the semifinals of Pop Flash last August and the grand finals of Pittsburgh Knights last December, their lackluster performance in the qualifiers of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Challengers made sure that some roster change was imminent.

North American organizations in Valorant face difficulties that are two-fold. The first would be the underperformance of the roster, and the second is the inflated salary for the players. This is especially one of the burning issues in Valorant esports. Dignitas, in particular, have not been able to reach expectations over the past few months.

Dignitas recently lost 0:2 to Ghost Gaming in the round of 16 of the Nerd Street Gamers March Monthly Playoffs on March 27.

According to Dephh’s tweet, the now-former Dignitas players plan to be competing as a PUG squad at the next stage of the VCT. The open qualifiers begin on April 1.

It will be interesting to see going forward how the players perform in the upcoming qualifiers. It will also be intriguing to find out just how Dignitas handles their female roster in Valorant and CS: GO in the future.