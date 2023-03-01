Disguised (DSG) vs OREsports - NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Split One of the North American Valorant Challengers League (NA VCL) 2023 has been underway for over a month. It went on a break in the middle, presumably to make space for LOCK//IN broadcasts. It returned yesterday and will be played on the latest Patch 6.03, which has Lotus and Split instead of Bind and Breeze.

The NA VCL 2023 has 12 participating teams, each comprising the region's most talented players. This tier-2 tournament is the first step towards the North American VCT Ascension tournament, the winner of which will get into the Americas League for the next two seasons.

Two weeks of the tournament are now over. The third match of week 3 is between Disguised and OREsports from Group B. Both teams are in the lower half of their group and need this win to improve their chances of making it into the playoffs. Here is everything you need to know going into the match.

Disguised (DSG) vs. OREsports: Who will win the first Group B match in Week 3 of the 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League

Predictions

Disguised is led by steel, one of the most experienced players in the circuit, and has been playing the Controller role on the team. The rest of the team consists of the trio from Knights' former roster XXiF, Genghsta, and Exalt, with clear, the team's youngest member, taking up the Duelist role.

The OREsports roster mainly comprises young players such as PureVNS, Lear, nillyaz, and zeldris. But their leader, Jonaaa6, has much experience in FPS titles. They also have two talented coaches who are there to guide the relatively young Valorant roster.

Both teams are on the same footing, having gone through a similar qualification journey. However, for this game, Disguised will likely have the edge simply because of how much experience a player like steel brings to the table in getting reads and executing based on that.

Head-to-head

These two teams have not played against each other in the past.

Recent results

Disguised won one of the two games they played in Split 1 of NA VCL. They lost their opening match-up against The Guard but won against MAD Lions in their Week 2 game.

OREsports lost both matches they have played in the tournament so far. Their first match in Split 1 was against M80, in which they lost 1-2. Their Week 2 match was against The Guard, one of the tournament's favorites. They lost this one 0-2.

Potential line-ups

Disguised

Drake " Exalt " Branly

" Branly Joshua " steel " Nissan (IGL)

" Nissan (IGL) Amgalan " Genghsta " Nemekhbayar

" Nemekhbayar Damion " XXiF " Cook

" Cook Joseph " clear " Allen

" Allen Kyle "OCEAN" O'Brien (Coach)

OREsports

Jonard " Jonaaa6 " Penaflor

" Penaflor Dayton " Lear " Akau

" Akau Vincent " PureVNS " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chase " nillyaz" Linder

Linder Elijah " zeldris " Hawkins

" Hawkins Erik " vapen " Sutton (Coach)

" Sutton (Coach) Chris "Huijinyong" Yong (Coach)

Where to watch

Knights Arena @KnightsArena



Valorant fans worldwide can tune into the official Twitch channels of Valorant North America and Knights Arena to watch the match live. It will also be streamed on YouTube on the Valorant Challengers League NA channel. If you like additional commentary, you can also watch the matches on watch parties hosted by streamers and players. Disguised will take on OREsports on March 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm PST/ 10:00 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (the next day).

