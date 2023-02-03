Joshua "steel" Nissan is a professional Valorant player born on December 28, 1989. The British-Canadian veteran is currently an active member of Team Disguised and plays an in-game leader (IGL) and Controller.
Steel is one of the most experienced players in Valorant’s esports scene and has a background in first-person shooter games. His early rise in popularity propelled his legacy in Riot’s hero-shooter title as he translated his mechanical skills from past exploits. Boasting exceptional tactical nous, Steel can make spectacular team plays to secure round wins.
Here is a detailed list of Joshua's in-game settings, crosshair configuration, keybinds, and more for Valorant in 2023.
Steel’s Valorant settings, configurations, peripherals, and more in 2023
Steel has years of professional experience in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike: Source. He has immaculately replicated these skills in Valorant.
Steel started his professional journey in Valorant with 100 Thieves in September 2020. However, he was signed as a content creator for Chaos Esports Club before debuting on the official competitive stage. Steel was moved to inactive status in September 2021 but remained with 100 thieves until the end of the year.
He subsequently jumped ship and joined T1 in December 2021. Despite playing for a year, Steel was once again moved to inactive status. This was followed by an eventual departure to Disguised in January 2023.
Professional players like Steel prefer to utilize a specific range of settings and configurations while practicing Valorant. This helps him consistently perform in competitions and tournaments. Here are the settings and peripherals used by the player.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.45
- eDPI: 360
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #FFFF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: T
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
PC specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB
Players can copy steel’s Valorant settings and configurations to experience the game as a professional player. With hours of grinding and diligent practice, one can achieve similar prowess. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more settings guides.