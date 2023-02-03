Steel’s Valorant settings, configurations, peripherals, and more in 2023

Joshua "steel" Nissan is a professional Valorant player born on December 28, 1989. The British-Canadian veteran is currently an active member of Team Disguised and plays an in-game leader (IGL) and Controller.

Steel is one of the most experienced players in Valorant’s esports scene and has a background in first-person shooter games. His early rise in popularity propelled his legacy in Riot’s hero-shooter title as he translated his mechanical skills from past exploits. Boasting exceptional tactical nous, Steel can make spectacular team plays to secure round wins.

Here is a detailed list of Joshua's in-game settings, crosshair configuration, keybinds, and more for Valorant in 2023.

Steel has years of professional experience in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike: Source. He has immaculately replicated these skills in Valorant.

Steel started his professional journey in Valorant with 100 Thieves in September 2020. However, he was signed as a content creator for Chaos Esports Club before debuting on the official competitive stage. Steel was moved to inactive status in September 2021 but remained with 100 thieves until the end of the year.

He subsequently jumped ship and joined T1 in December 2021. Despite playing for a year, Steel was once again moved to inactive status. This was followed by an eventual departure to Disguised in January 2023.

Professional players like Steel prefer to utilize a specific range of settings and configurations while practicing Valorant. This helps him consistently perform in competitions and tournaments. Here are the settings and peripherals used by the player.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 360

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #FFFF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: T

Use/Equip Ability 2: F

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

PC specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB

Players can copy steel’s Valorant settings and configurations to experience the game as a professional player. With hours of grinding and diligent practice, one can achieve similar prowess. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more settings guides.

