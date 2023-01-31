neT Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is seeing a rise in popularity in the online multiplayer space. The game has provided satisfying gameplay and a stable esports scene to its audience and pro players alike. On top of that, Valorant also constantly keeps pumping out a lot of great weapon skins with unique designs that the community loves.
In 2022, the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) led to a lot of incredible moments. Teams worldwide can attend the occasion, and certain players could make the crowd go wild with their insane plays. VCT 2022 also saw a new region (other than NA and EMEA) be crowned World Champion, Brazil's LOUD.
VCT 2023 is about to start its course with its franchising roadmap. However, some powerful teams and players should be kept an eye on in the Ascension tournaments. One of those players is The Guard's neT.
The Guard's neT and the settings he uses in Valorant
Michael "neT" Bernet is an American esports player who plays for The Guard. He has chiefly fulfilled the role of a Sentinel but has also played as the Controller Viper, Initiators Breach, and Fade when needed, making him a very versatile player.
In 2022, neT and his team, The Guard, entered the NA Valorant esports scene and destroyed every team that crossed paths with them. This also led to qualification for VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. neT was insane during their dominant run in NA.
When Valorant headed into franchising, neT decided to stay with The Guard. Unfortunately,, they didn't make it to the franchised league. Checking out the settings of a skilled player like neT could help give a head start to beginner Valorant players. This article will focus on neT's various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed are procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.44
- eDPI: 176
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Anne Pro 2
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
The Knights Ascension tournament is about to kick off its next phase with Split 1. In this, The Guard's first match will be against Disguised. The Guard had an excellent showing during the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. Hence, there will be a lot of expectations for them to perform well in this event too.