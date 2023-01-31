neT Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is seeing a rise in popularity in the online multiplayer space. The game has provided satisfying gameplay and a stable esports scene to its audience and pro players alike. On top of that, Valorant also constantly keeps pumping out a lot of great weapon skins with unique designs that the community loves.

In 2022, the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) led to a lot of incredible moments. Teams worldwide can attend the occasion, and certain players could make the crowd go wild with their insane plays. VCT 2022 also saw a new region (other than NA and EMEA) be crowned World Champion, Brazil's LOUD.

VCT 2023 is about to start its course with its franchising roadmap. However, some powerful teams and players should be kept an eye on in the Ascension tournaments. One of those players is The Guard's neT.

The Guard's neT and the settings he uses in Valorant

Michael "neT" Bernet is an American esports player who plays for The Guard. He has chiefly fulfilled the role of a Sentinel but has also played as the Controller Viper, Initiators Breach, and Fade when needed, making him a very versatile player.

In 2022, neT and his team, The Guard, entered the NA Valorant esports scene and destroyed every team that crossed paths with them. This also led to qualification for VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. neT was insane during their dominant run in NA.

When Valorant headed into franchising, neT decided to stay with The Guard. Unfortunately,, they didn't make it to the franchised league. Checking out the settings of a skilled player like neT could help give a head start to beginner Valorant players. This article will focus on neT's various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed are procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.44

eDPI: 176

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Anne Pro 2

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

The Knights Ascension tournament is about to kick off its next phase with Split 1. In this, The Guard's first match will be against Disguised. The Guard had an excellent showing during the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. Hence, there will be a lot of expectations for them to perform well in this event too.

