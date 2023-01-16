Trent Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant has been booming in popularity ever since its release. It has a vast character roster allowing players to experiment with strategic outplays. It is also one of the best online multiplayer games when it comes to its weapon skins due to their unique designs.

In 2022, Valorant proved how amazing and sustainable it was when it came to its esports scene. The game was even awarded the Best Esports Game in 2022 by the Game Awards.

2023 started off with the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational tournament, where four teams were invited to go head-to-head against each other. These were namely Sentinels, The Guard, TSM, and T1. The event was a great success, with incredible performances from some pro players. Trent was one of them and was at his best during the event.

The Guard's Trent and the settings he uses in Valorant

Trent "Trent" Cairns is an American esports player. He has mostly played the role of an Initiator for his team in Valorant. He and his team, The Guard, came out of nowhere in 2022 and dominated the NA esports scene. They defeated some of the top teams during that time and even qualified for VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik.

After The Guard's dominant run, Trent had a meteoric rise in the Valorant community. He quickly became one of the most popular players in NA's esports scene. He had great aim and would always be at the top of the scoreboard. In the latest Ludwig x Tarik Invitational event, Trent had a KDA rating of 1.23 and was among the top five players.

Checking out the settings of an incredible player like Trent could be a great start for aspiring Valorant players. This article will focus on Trent's various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.2

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Unknown

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razor Viper Mini

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rogue

Keyboard: Redragon K522 TKL White

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Trent and his team, The Guard, had an amazing showing at the invitational tournament. It will be exciting to see how well they do in 2023.

