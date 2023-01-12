Sacy Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has impressed players all over the globe with its fun gameplay mechanics and satisfying gunplay. Even the lore around the game is well thought out and gets the viewers extremely hyped.
Valorant had a great 2022, and viewers were given a lot of incredible moments. Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 saw newer regions rise and prove themselves on the global stage. Teams like ZETA DIVISION, Paper Rex, Leviatan, LOUD, and DRX went on to defeat some of the best teams in the circuit. Last year was when the first-ever Valorant Game Changers international LAN event was held.
The most incredible moment, however, was when LOUD finally beat their arch-rivals OpTic Gaming in the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, to be crowned as World Champions. Sacy hugely impacted LOUD's matches and was a pivotal reason for the team's success. He's now a member of Sentinels.
Sentinel's Sacy and the settings he uses in Valorant
Brazilian esports player Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi has mostly played as an Initiator for his team. As a former League of Legends pro, Sacy brought a lot to the table for his team when it came to experience and ability usage.
As Valorant headed into franchising for 2023, Sacy decided to leave LOUD and join Sentinels to compete in the VCT Americas League. The new Sentinels roster is set to debut in the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational tournament, which will take place on January 14.
Going through the World Champs settings could be a good headstart for a player's journey into Valorant. So, this article will focus on various in-game settings and equipment Sacy uses in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.48
- eDPI: 384
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot: Off
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro x Superlight White
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro Red
- Keyboard: Logitech G915
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Earphones: Shure SE215
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
With the above settings, players can get a headstart toward getting better in the game. A proper aim routine is also necessary for this process and consistency, as the game values it in high regard.