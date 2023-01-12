Sacy Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has impressed players all over the globe with its fun gameplay mechanics and satisfying gunplay. Even the lore around the game is well thought out and gets the viewers extremely hyped.

Valorant had a great 2022, and viewers were given a lot of incredible moments. Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 saw newer regions rise and prove themselves on the global stage. Teams like ZETA DIVISION, Paper Rex, Leviatan, LOUD, and DRX went on to defeat some of the best teams in the circuit. Last year was when the first-ever Valorant Game Changers international LAN event was held.

The most incredible moment, however, was when LOUD finally beat their arch-rivals OpTic Gaming in the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, to be crowned as World Champions. Sacy hugely impacted LOUD's matches and was a pivotal reason for the team's success. He's now a member of Sentinels.

Sentinel's Sacy and the settings he uses in Valorant

Brazilian esports player Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi has mostly played as an Initiator for his team. As a former League of Legends pro, Sacy brought a lot to the table for his team when it came to experience and ability usage.

As Valorant headed into franchising for 2023, Sacy decided to leave LOUD and join Sentinels to compete in the VCT Americas League. The new Sentinels roster is set to debut in the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational tournament, which will take place on January 14.

Going through the World Champs settings could be a good headstart for a player's journey into Valorant. So, this article will focus on various in-game settings and equipment Sacy uses in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.48

eDPI: 384

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro x Superlight White

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro Red

Keyboard: Logitech G915

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Earphones: Shure SE215

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

With the above settings, players can get a headstart toward getting better in the game. A proper aim routine is also necessary for this process and consistency, as the game values it in high regard.

