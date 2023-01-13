In a recent tweet, ex-Sentinels Valorant IGL and Twitch streamer Shahzeb "ShahZam" insinuated that the inclusion of Shroud on their roster before last year's North American qualifier was solely based on creating hype for the brand. He also implied that the management did not really care if the team won the tournament.

The Twitter storm started after ShahZam replied to a clip from the official Sentinels account, which was a "Spin the wheel" gag about TenZ. The newly signed Valorant player for G2 didn't hold back in criticizing his old organization, joking about how Shroud was signed after his wheel spin landed on a slab that said:

“Please play with shroud, we don’t care if you win just make it hype. we’ll personally guarantee you a spot in franchising if you do"

"It's weird": Sentinels CEO Rob Moore's response to ShahZam's Shroud comment making rounds on Twitter

As an ex-player who was part of and the in-game leader of the Reykjavik VCT Masters winning Sentinels roster, Shahzeb's departure from the organization caused quite a stir online. Especially after a clip of him indicating that he had no idea of being dropped went viral on social media, accruing millions of views across the platforms.

It should be noted that the CEO of Sentinels, Rob Moore, disputed the claim and is once again making waves on Twitter since his response to ShahZam's recent Shroud dig. Moore replied to the player's tweet with a swift clap back, first insinuating that he had no intention of staying in the organization in the first place. He tweeted:

"All of 2022 you behaved like you didn’t want to be here."

He then followed up that comment with a sarcastic dig at the player:

"It seems like you have returned to the focus you had in 2021. If so, @G2esports will be in great hands."

This wasn't the only response, as sporting personalities and streamers such as Average Jonas, zombs, Asuna, and others also reacted to ShahZam's tweet. Here are some of the content creators and esports players' replies.

100 Thieves Valorant professional Asuna made a comment about how Sentinels came close to beating them with Shroud on their team:

zombs also commented on Shroud, saying he is one of the greatest of all time:

Here are dapr, Felxinja, and Average Jonas' reactions:

Here are some more reactions and memes shared under the comments:

Shroud stunned the sporting world in July 2022 by returning to esports and joining Sentinels before the NA LCQ. However, many did not appreciate the move, saying it was bad for the organization. Here's an article exploring that angle.

