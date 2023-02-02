The North American Valorant Challengers 2023: Split 1 kicked off with its Group Stage earlier today, featuring twelve tier-2 contenders from all over North America. The opening day of the tournament is set to wind up with an enticing matchup between The Guard and Disguised.

Day 1 of the tournament opened with a much awaited matchup between the new rosters of FaZe and G2. This matchup will be followed up by a best-of-three series between one of North America's leading rosters in 2022, The Guard, and one of the most exciting new teams in the tournament, Disguised.

The Guard vs DSG: Who will win their opening matchup of Valorant North America Challengers League Split 1?

Predictions

Both The Guard and Disguised are strong contenders for a top spot in the NA Valorant Challengers League. The Guard enters the matchup as the most experienced roster, having played together as a team for over a year.

Although they lost their key Duelist, Sayaplayer, to the Korean organization, T1, The Guard signed tex from NRG and retained a majority of their roster. Players like trent, valyn, JonahP and neT remained with the roster. With the addition of a player like tex who has experience in Valorant's North American circuit, The Guard are ready to take on any opponent standing in their way.

Disguised, on the other hand, is a fairly new team. Players like Genghsta, Exalt and XXiF played together for Knights for a brief period. With the addition of a veteran in-game leader like steel and a young, talented, Duelist like clear, Disguised has turned into a promising contender for the NA Challengers.

In comparison to The Guard, Disguised has fairly little experience. The Guard's core roster has won an NA Challengers against tier-1 opponents before. They've also competed in an international LAN event. Given the experience they have competing in such high-stakes matchups, The Guard has an upper hand over Disguised in their Week 1 encounter.

Head-to-head

The Guard and Disguised are yet to face off in an official VCT matchup. Fans of both teams will be delighted to see them battle for the first time in the opening matchup of the NA Valorant Challengers.

Recent results

The Guard has played only 3 official matches so far in 2023, winning all of them. Their only tournament appearance was at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, where The Guard defeated T1, Sentinels and TSM to eventually win the event.

Disguised made its first official appearance at the NSG Lockdown - Open 3. The team then took part in the VCL North America Open Qualifiers, where they managed to win their bracket and qualify for the Group Stage by maintaining a 7-0 record.

Potential lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Disguised

Drake " Exalt " Branly

" Branly Joshua " steel " Nissan (IGL)

" Nissan (IGL) Amgalan " Genghsta " Nemekhbayar

" Nemekhbayar Damion " XXiF " Cook

" Cook Joseph " clear " Allen

" Allen Kyle "OCEAN" O'Brien (Coach)

Where to watch

Readers worldwide can check out the Twitch channels of either VCT North America or Knights Arena to watch the matchups of the Valorant Challengers League: North America live. The Guard will take on Disguised on February 1, 2023, at 4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST (next day).

