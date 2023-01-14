Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational: Full schedule, teams, broadcast talent, and more

Two prominent members of the Valorant community, Ludwig and Tarik, will join hands yet again to host a memorable esports spectacle for their global audience. The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is set to be held on January 14 - 15, 2023, featuring four top Valorant rosters who will battle it out for a lion's share of the $50,000 prize pool.
The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational will be the first event of 2023 in which viewers worldwide will get to witness top-tier Valorant rosters in action. The tournament also has Riot Games' involvement and will be featured as an official VCT OFF//SEASON 2022 event. The two-day LAN event will be held at a venue in Los Angeles, USA.
Everything to know about Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational
Teams
Three of North America's most popular Valorant organizations, along with one of Asia's most notable ones, have been invited to participate in this off-season event. The participating teams and their rosters are listed below:
Sentinels
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Zachary "zekken" Patrone
- Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
- Bryan "pANcada" Luna
- Rory "dephh" Jackson (IGL)
- Hunter "SicK" Mims
- Don "SykkoNT" Muir (Coach)
TSM
- Johann "seven" Hernandez
- Corey "corey" Nigra
- Anthony "gMd" Guimond
- James "hazed" Cobb (IGL)
- Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison
- Jacob "Daeda" Hale (Coach)
The Guard
- Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)
- Michael "neT" Bernet
- Jonah "JonahP" Pulice
- Trent "trent" Cairns
- Ian "tex" Botsch
- Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)
T1
- Son "xeta" Seon-ho
- Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom (IGL)
- Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh
- Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo
- Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok
- Kim "BeomJun" Beom-jun
- Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Coach)
In addition to this pro tournament, the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational will also host a showmatch between a few renowned Valorant content creators. The two participating teams will be led by the two organizers of the tournament, and will feature an intense showdown between some of the community's favorite streamers.
The team rosters for the showmatch are as such:
OfflineTV
- Tarik "tarik" Celik
- John "Masayoshi" Cable
- Jodi "QuarterJade" Lee
- Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng
- Brodin "Brodin" Plett
Mogul Moves
- Ludwig "Ludwig" Anders Ahgren
- Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
- Nicholas "Yingling" Yingling
- Falco
- Aiden
Format
All four teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to progress to the Grand Finals of the tournament. All matches will be best-of-threes, with the exception of the Upper Bracket Final, which will be a best-of-one series. The Valorant showmatch between OfflineTV and Mogul Moves will also be conducted as a best-of-three series.
Complete schedule
Saturday, January 14
- T1 vs The Guard: 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11.30 pm IST
- Sentinels vs TSM: 1 pm PST/ 10 pm CET/ 2.30 am IST (next day)
- Upper Bracket Finals: 4 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 5.30 am IST (next day)
- Lower Bracket Round #1: 5 pm PST/ 1 am CET (next day)/ 6.30 am IST (next day)
Sunday, January 15
- Lower Bracket Finals: 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11.30 pm IST
- OfflineTV vs Mogul Moves (showmatch): 1 pm PST/ 10 pm CET/ 2.30 am IST (next day)
- Grand Finals: 4 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 5.30 am IST (next day)
Broadcast talent
Some of the world's finest esports broadcast talent will be taking over the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational to entertain viewers with their nuanced analysis and commentary. Listed below are all the on-air talent for the event:
Hosts
- Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren
- Tarik "tarik" Celik
Commentators
- Josh "Sideshow" Wilkinson
- Arten "Balla" Esa
- Mimi "AEvilCat" Wermcrantz
- Brennon "Bren" Hook
- Sean "sgares" Gares
Observers
- Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo
- Nicholas "Yehty" Tesolin
- David "Prius" Kuntz
Where to watch
Both Ludwig's YouTube channel (@ludwig) and Tarik's Twitch profile will stream the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational live for Valorant enthusiasts all over the world. The event will kick off with the T1 vs The Guard matchup on January 14, 2022, at 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11.30 pm IST.