"Don’t underestimate Team Secret": TenZ appreciates the SEA champions after day 2 of Valorant Champions 2021

Sentinels' Valorant star Tyson "TenZ" Ngo has appreciated Team Secret's outstanding display against Gambit Esports on day 2 of the Valorant Champions 2021.

The SEA champions surprised everyone by taking a map from Gambit Esports in their first match of the Group C tie. Though they lost the best-of-three series against their Russian opposition, their performance has caught the eye of everyone.

Team Secret secured a map against Gambit Esports in their first match of the Valorant Champions 2021

Team Secret qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 after becoming the top seed from the SEA circuit points leaderboard. The side from Philippines faced VCT Masters Berlin champions Gambit Esports in the Group C tie to kick start their campaign.

However, the SEA champions started their campaign with a map-win against Gambit Esports. Team Secret took the lead in the best-of-three series after winning the first map on Icebox with a 13-6 scoreline. Their Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan, Kevin "dispenser" Te were excellent on the first map. Both secured 20 kills each in their favor and helped their team win the map against the EMEA side.

However, the SEA side failed to continue the momentum in the next two maps and lost the best-of-three series with a 2-1 scoreline. But they have shown their potential against one of the tournament favorites and it has made many stand up and take note.

Sentinels' Valorant star Tyson "TenZ" Ngo also tweeted appreciating Team Secret's performance against Gambit Esports. TenZ tweeted:

"Don’t underestimate Team Secret."

Team Secret (earlier known as Bren Esports) had also qualified for the Berlin Masters. But they failed to travel to Berlin due to VISA issues because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Gambit Esports was the champion of the same event.

Valorant Champions 2021 is Team Secret's first international LAN event as well. It is a great opportunity for Team Secret to show their potential, and although they lost the match, they did show a fighting spirit that can help them progress.

The SEA side is currently in the lower bracket of Group C of Valorant Champions 2021 and will face Japan's Crazy Raccoon next to keep their tournament dream alive. It will be interesting to see if they are able to continue this form or not.

