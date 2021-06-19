Drastic meta changes on the way as Valorant is set to introduce extensive Agent nerfs in Episode 3

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 will arrive on June 22, 2021, with a new agent, KAY/O, and tons of changes in the game.

The introduction of the new robotic initiator, KAY/O, in Valorant, will force players to rely more on gunplay because of its suppression ability. The new Valorant agent will change the dynamics of the game.

Moreover, the new patch notes are expected to bring massive meta changes and major agent nerfs in Valorant Episode 3.

Based on recent leaks, Valorant players will witness price hikes for most of the agents’ abilities. However, there will also see an increase in credit amounts for purchasing abilities. Except for Killjoy, most of the agents have received heavy nerfs. The charge points for the Ultimate abilities of most agents will be increased in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 too.

Riot Games has not officially confirmed the patch notes and the changes that are coming in Valorant Episode 3: Reflection yet. The popular Valorant data miner, Mike from ValorLeaks, however, revealed the changes on Twitter. Hence, players can expect to experience some massive changes in agents in the upcoming patch.

Agent ability and price changes in Valorant Episode 3

Along with the changes in agents, Riot Games has changed the cost of weapons as well, to encourage gunplay in Valorant Episode 3. The agent changes are equally balanced with the changes in the weapons’ cost.

Following are the changes that players can expect in prices and nerfs for most Valorant agents in Episode 3 Act 1:

Astra

Price of Astral Stars reduced to 150 Creds, from 200 Creds.

Astra starts with one star, instead of two.

Breach

The price of Aftershock increased from 100 Creds to 200 Creds.

Flashpoint’s cost rose from 200 Creds to 250 Creds.

There will be two charges instead of three, for Flashpoint.

Brimstone

Incendiary’s cost increased from 200 Creds to 250 Creds.

Jett

Cloudburst now costs 200 Creds, instead of 100 Creds.

Price of Updraft rose from 100 Creds to 150 Creds.

Jett’s Blade Storm now has seven ultimate charge points. Previously it was six.

Jett would no longer be able to dash through Cypher’s Trapwire.

Omen

Shrouded Step cost increased from 100 to 150 Creds

Paranoia cost decreased from 400 to 300 Creds

Pheonix

Curveball’s price increased from 100 Creds to 150 Creds

Reyna

The price of Leer is now 250 Creds, instead of 200 Creds.

Raze

Boombot’s cost rose from 200 Creds to 400 Creds

Showstopper now has eight ultimate charge points, instead of seven.

Sage

The Slow Orb costs 200 Creds, instead of 100 Creds.

Resurrection has eight ultimate charge points, instead of seven.

Cypher

Neural Theft requires eight Ultimate charge points, instead of seven.

Skye

The price of Trailblazer is decreased from 250 Creds to 200 Creds.

Guiding Light’s price is increased from 100 Creds to 150 Creds.

There are now two charges instead of three, for Guiding Light.

Guiding Light flashes now regenerate after every 40 seconds.

Sova

Owl Drone’s price is increased from 300 Creds to 400 Creds.

Cost of Shock Bolt 150 Creds, instead of 100 Creds.

Hunter’s Fury now needs eight Ultimate charge points, instead of seven.

Viper

Snake Bite’s price increased from 100 Creds to 200 Creds.

Yoru

The cost of Blindside is increased from 200 Creds to 250 Creds.

