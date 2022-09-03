DRX vs 100 Thieves: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The competition at VCT Champions 2022 has proven to be notably intense, as the third day of the year-end tournament concluded yesterday. Today's first two games will pitch teams from Group C against one another. Additionally, 100 Thieves will face DRX in the third game, the winner of which will secure a spot in the playoffs.

100 Thieves took on Fnatic in the second match of Group D on September 3 and emerged victorious. The first match pitched DRX against FURIA, in which DRX won. According to the format, DRX will face 100 Thieves in a winner's match next.

The aforementioned teams are expected to give their best today as it is a secure path to the playoffs. The loser will have to participate in a decider match against the winner of the elimination match for Group D to grab a slot for the playoffs.

This article sheds light on the possible outcome of the exciting NA-Korean faceoff through head-to-head comparisons, recent results, and more.

100 Thieves vs DRX: Who will win today's winner's match of Group D in VCT Champions 2022?

As fans can decipher, both teams are well-known in their respective regions. While DRX managed to showcase great performances in this year's VCT, 100 Thieves lagged until the North American Last Chance Qualifiers kicked in.

Both DRX and 100 Thieves are equally capable of decoding each other's strategies. Hence, the result of such a matchup is definitely vague and difficult to predict. That said, DRX has displayed a better performance graph than 100 Thieves in VCT 2022.

Predictions

It is quite difficult to predict the winner of these two, as both are almost equally promising. That said, DRX has showcased tremendous dominance in both of VCT's Challengers stages, but could not rise above the fifth/sixth positions in both of the Masters events. Overall, DRX has had a better range of international experience this year.

Head-to-head

100 Thieves has not faced DRX in a match before the upcoming one.

Recent results

DRX placed among the top first in both the VCT Korea Challengers to secure a spot in the Masters Copenhagen and Reykjavik. However, they ended up in fifth/sixth position in both the Masters events.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, could not perform satisfactorily in the Challengers, and hence, did not appear for any of the international LAN events this year. They won the NA LCQ phase, receiving their tickets to participate in VCT.

Despite lacking international LAN experience, the Stellar-led team has proved their worth against one of EMEA's best rosters, Fnatic, in yesterday's match. Hence, it would not be surprising to see Stellar chalk out a successful plan against the Korean beasts too. However, DRX isn't going to make it easy for them.

Potential lineups

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Where to watch

Fans from all over the world can watch the match live on YouTube, Twitch, and valorantesports.com. The game between 100 Thieves and DRX will start on September 3 at 11:00 AM PDT / 11:30 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the winner's match of Group D in VCT Champions 2022? DRX 100 Thieves 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman