DRX vs Bilibili Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The playoff stages of Valorant Champions 2023 are currently underway in the lap of Los Angeles. The stakes are high as eight high-profile teams look to win that shiny Champions title alongside a handsome prize pool of $2,250,000. Since there are precisely two teams from each of the major regions, including the Pacific, Americas, EMEA, and China, diversity has become a crucial part of the tournament.

The second day of the playoffs stage will feature a match between Korean powerhouse DRX and rookie Chinese squad Bilibili Gaming. Both sides will strive for a win to secure their spot in the upper semifinal. One can expect an intense matchup between the two teams as a result of their contrasting playstyles.

So, before the rosters hop into the server, let’s look at the prediction for today's all-Asian showdown.

DRX vs Bilibili Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs matchup?

Predictions

DRX's consistency has seen them come out on top against the most dominant teams. However, they are yet to secure a major trophy. The Korean side seems determined, and their fans will be expecting them to win this tournament, especially since Stax and Co have defeated favorites LOUD & NAVI.

Bilibili Gaming, on the other hand, in their first-ever international tournament, have surprised most Valorant enthusiasts with their mesmerizing performance. As a result, they can no longer be called the tournament's dark horse.

Their fanbase has kept their hopes high after they beat NRG both times in a single competition. Their out-of-the-box and super-aggressive playstyle, alongside some unorthodox strats, will be challenging for DRX to read.

Coming to the matchup, in light of previous performances, the scales are tipped toward DRX. They should have a considerably easier time against the lesser-experienced Bilibili Gaming roster.

However, it will be interesting to see how a strat-based team like DRX deals with Bilibili Gaming as they look to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the Valorant Champions 2023.

Recent results

DRX won their previous match against NAVI 2-1 and qualified for the playoffs stage.

Meanwhile, Bilibili Gaming defeated NRG 2-0 in their deciding match of the group stage and earned a place in the Valorant Champions 2023 playoffs.

Expected roster

DRX

Kim “stax” Gu-taek (IGL)

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-gwan

Kim “Zest” Ki-seok

Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung (substitute)

Pyeon Seon-ho (head coach)

Bilibili Gaming

Liu “Knight” Yuxiang

Wang “whzy” Hao Zhe

Walng “Yosemite” Lei

Zhong “Biank” Jian Fei (IGL)

Li “rin” Le Wei

Lu “Kai” Zhi Nan (substitute)

Wang Lin Xiao (head coach)

Livestream details

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can watch the Valorant Champions 2023 playoffs live on the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. Viewers can also earn exciting rewards and equip them in-game by watching the matches.

DRX vs Bilibili Gaming on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here DRX vs Bilibili Gaming on YouTube: Watch here

The match between DRX and Bilibili Gaming will be played on August 17, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day).

