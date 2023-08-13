Bilibili Gaming vs NRG - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more 

The Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage phase is nearing its conclusion, with the final two games being played today to determine the two teams that will advance to the playoffs stage. Meanwhile, six teams have already made their way to the brackets stage. Bilibili Gaming, NRG, EDward Gaming, and Giants remain in contention for the final two spots.

Bilibili Gaming and NRG will face off in a highly anticipated rematch. The latter will seek revenge against the rookie Chinese squad that has quickly made a name for themselves in their debut international tournament.

Bilibili Gaming vs NRG: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage matchup?

Predictions

Bilibili Gaming have been a major surprise at Valorant Champions 2023. The second seed from China rewrote the expectations that fans had for the roster after their shocking 2-0 victory against North American powerhouse NRG.

The team also put up a decent showing against Fnatic, given the hopes they had going into that match. Notably, they were able to win eight rounds on Lotus, which is a map Fnatic are extremely dominant in.

NRG, on the other hand, are one of the early favorites to make a deep run at the tournament. The second seed from North America will look to make that final push for the title, as they have consistently been among the world's Top 5 teams. The team returned to form against ZETA DIVISION, with players such as s0m and ardiis displaying stellar performances.

Despite their previous encounter, NRG are the expected favorites to win the rematch. The team has historically been known for reading their opponents when facing them multiple times. With FiNESSE's extraordinary shotcalling, NRG could win this series and advance to the playoffs.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming and NRG previously faced each other in the opening game of Group C. Bilibili Gaming stunned the world with a win, putting the head-to-head record between the teams at 1-0 in their favor.

Recent results

Bilibili Gaming's most recent match at Valorant Champions 2023 saw them lose to EMEA titans Fnatic 0-2.

Alternatively, NRG won their latest matchup at Valorant Champions 2023 with a 2-0 scoreline against ZETA DIVISION.

Expected rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Wang "whzy" Haozhe

Haozhe Li "rin" Liwei

Liwei Zhong "Biank" Jianfei

Jianfei Liu "Knight" Yuxiang

Yuxiang Lei "yosemite" Wang

Wang Lui "Kai" Zhi Nan (Substitute)

Zhi Nan (Substitute) Yu " LostMe" Jun (Substitute)

Jun (Substitute) Wang "JeXeN" Linxiao (Head Coach)

NRG

Pujan “FiNESSE” Mehta (IGL)

Mehta (IGL) Sam “s0m” Oh

Oh Victor “Victor” Wong

Wong Austin “crashies” Roberts

Roberts Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks

Svarenieks Alan “ethos” Ruan (Substitute)

Ruan (Substitute) Chet “Chet” Singh (Head Coach)

Livestream details

VCT fans can watch the Valorant Champions 2023 between Bilibili Gaming and NRG live on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. Viewers can also get exclusive rewards by watching the game.

Bilibili Gaming vs NRG on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Bilibili Gaming vs NRG on YouTube: Watch here

Bilibili Gaming will face NRG on August 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (the next day) / 3:30 am IST (the next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? Bilibili Gaming NRG 0 votes