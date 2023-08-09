Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The fourth day of Valorant Champions 2023 is upon us with some highly exciting games for fans to tune into. Paper Rex will be making their mark on the international stage with the debut of Ilya "something" while EDward Gaming will look to continue their red-hot momentum from VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. The final game of the day will feature EMEA's Fnatic taking on China's Bilibili Gaming.

The winner of this Group B matchup will advance to the playoffs stage. Fnatic are the most dominant VCT team at the moment. Bilibili Gaming, on the other hand, are the underdogs and will have a massive hill to climb ahead of them in a typical David vs. Goliath showdown.

Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage matchup?

Predictions

With their win at VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo, Fnatic have secured their second back-to-back international champions. The team has looked on a completely different level compared to anyone else, with every single player being absolutely world-class in their role. It is impossible to pinpoint one star player as every person on this roster can take over the server on their own.

Fnatic have started their Valorant Champions 2023 dominantly by crushing Japan's ZETA DIVISION after a long-awaited rematch. The team showcased their fundamentals and big divide in terms of mechanical talent. The European roster are looking to be a shoo-in to the playoffs stage given their current form.

Bilibili Gaming, on the other hand, did not have a lot of expectations coming into Valorant Champions 2023. The second seed from the Chinese region were primarily seen as a team that had the potential to play spoilers and surprise people with a map win or two. However, they have changed all narratives after the upset of the tournament so far against a star-studded NRG.

The teamwork and utility usage of this roster has been phenomenal. Contrary to a lot of critics, BLG showed clean gameplay but were also not afraid to turn it up a notch and go all-out. Players such as Whzy and Biank were exceptional in their debut international game and they will have to do even more to stand a chance against the title favorites.

Fnatic are the overwhelming favorites to win this matchup with a 2-0 scoreline. However, they will need to respect Bilibili Gaming's playstyle and individuals as they have shown their capabilities so far at Valorant Champions 2023. A disrespectful game from Fnatic could prove costly and might lead to the biggest upset in VCT history.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Bilibili Gaming will be going head-to-head for the first time ever in the VCT circuit.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent game at Valorant Champions 2023 saw them pull off a dominant 2-0 win against ZETA DIVISION.

Bilibili Gaming also won their latest game at Valorant Champions 2023 by scoring a shocking 2-0 victory against NRG.

Expected rosters:

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jannesson Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder

Ali Beder Maks "kamyk" Rychlewski (Substitute)

Rychlewski (Substitute) Jacob "Mini" Harris (Head Coach)

Bilibili Gaming

Wang "whzy" Haozhe

Haozhe Li "rin" Liwei

Liwei Zhong "Biank" Jianfei

Jianfei Liu "Knight" Yuxiang

Yuxiang Lei "yosemite" Wang

Wang Lui "Kai" Zhi Nan (Substitute)

Zhi Nan (Substitute) Yu " LostMe" Jun (Substitute)

Jun (Substitute) Wang "JeXeN" Linxiao (Head Coach)

Livestream details

VCT fans worldwide can tune into the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels to catch Fnatic and Bilibili Gaming live in the Valorant Champions 2023 Group C winners match. Watch parties held by prominent streamers such as Tarik, AverageJonas, and ShahZaM are also alternative options for fans to tune into.

Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming on YouTube: Watch here

Fnatic will face Bilibili Gaming on August 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm PDT / 3:00 am CEST (next day) / 6:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? Fnatic Bilibili Gaming 0 votes