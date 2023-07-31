Valorant Champions 2023 is getting closer with each passing day. The biggest VCT event of the year will begin on August 6, 2023. Ahead of the tournament, Riot Games always release a limited edition skin bundle dedicated to the tournament, which cannot be obtained once it concludes. Along with that is also an event pass that Riot regularly releases.

The pass includes exciting collectibles ranging from sprays to player titles that incorporate the tournament's themes, along with some funny and cute rewards. This article will list all the rewards you can obtain from the Valorant Champions 2023 event pass.

The Valorant Champions 2023 event pass will feature player cards, titles, and free Radianite

The pass will feature:

> “Happy Octopus” spray

> “Tearjerker” Title & “One More” Title

>“Champions Squad” Player Card

> “Octobuddy” Buddy

The Valorant Champions 2023 event pass is a nice bonus that allows players to celebrate the prestigious international tournament with free rewards as long as they play the game regularly. The pass will be released on August 4, 2023, and will feature seven levels, each with unique prizes.

The complete details of the prizes featured in the event pass are listed below:

Level 1 - "Happy Octopus" Spray

Level 2 - “Tearjerker” Title

Level 3 - 10 Radianite

Level 4 - “Champions Squad” Player Card

Level 5 - “One More” Title

Level 6 - 10 Radianite

Level 7 - “Octobuddy” Buddy

The headliner of these rewards is the 20 Radianite that players can obtain for free. Radianite is difficult to acquire in Valorant, especially if players do not invest in each Act's Battle Pass. Therefore, getting 20 Radianite is a big deal and should be enough to upgrade a knife skin or unlock a skin variant for any gun in the game.

It may be noted that the amount of experience for each level increases each time you progress. Therefore, consistently playing can help you breeze through the event pass, while playing sporadically may result in you being unable to go through all the levels in time.

Snag the limited edition 2023 Champions bundle for your VALORANT collection, featuring a gilded Vandal and melee! Available starting Friday, August 4th. The #VALORANTChampions skins just keep getting better!Snag the limited edition 2023 Champions bundle for your VALORANT collection, featuring a gilded Vandal and melee! Available starting Friday, August 4th. pic.twitter.com/n2EdeoMvxS

The Radianite from the event pass can also be used to upgrade the latest skins in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2023 skin collection, which will be released on the same date. The bundle includes a Vandal and a Kunai knife similar to the Valorant GO! Vol.1 knife featuring the Duelist Agent Jett.

Overall, the event pass for Champions 2023 features some great rewards that can be obtained without any microtransactions, giving players a chance to rock their newly obtained collectibles in-game. However, players must be quick to finish the event pass, as the items will expire once it concludes.

The tournament will be held in Los Angeles, with Team Liquid and Natus Vincere playing the first matchup to kick off the most prestigious VCT event of 2023.