When is Valorant Champions 2023 anthem Ticking Away ft. Grabbitz and bbno$ dropping?

Valorant Champions 2023 will officially begin on August 6, 2023. 16 teams across four regions will battle it out across three weeks in Los Angeles to determine the world champions. Ahead of the tournament, plenty of exciting news has been shared with the audience to build up the hype. Something important that many fans expect ahead of the tournament is the anthem.

Anthems for world championship tournaments have been a tradition of Riot Games for a long time. This was first introduced in League of Legends and has been integrated into the FPS shooter starting from the first edition of Champions. Valorant Champions 2023 is also set to have a theme song to set the tone.

Valorant Champions 2023 anthem set to release on July 31

The theme song, titled "Ticking Away," is set to go live worldwide on July 31, 2023, at 7 am PDT. This will be the third Valorant Champions theme song, preceded by Die For You and Fire Again.

Ticking Away will be composed by Grabbitz and bbno$ with the help of the Valorant music studio. Fans keeping up with the VCT scene will be familiar with Grabbitz as he was also the composer for Die for You. The song was very well received by the audience and, to this day, remains a widely used theme for montages and clips.

Fans can expect a catchy tune to set the mood ahead of the biggest event in the 2023 VCT season. Grabbitz previously incorporated a lot of hard-hitting beats filled with powerful lyrics, sending a message to the audience.

Ticking Away could possibly follow in a similar direction. bbno$ is a popular Canadian rapper, which could hint at a fusion of rap and EDM for the anthem, making it an interesting combo.

The music video is also something that fans should look out for. The current cover image features Gekko, so it is to be expected that the latest Initiator Agent will be an integral part of the video.

Where can fans listen to the Valorant Champions 2023 theme song?

The song is currently available for being pre-saved on music apps such as Spotify and Apple Music, among others. The song will also be accompanied by a music video on Valorant's YouTube channel during the release date.

Overall, this comes as extremely exciting news for a lot of fans. Riot Games have historically created songs meant for tournaments which have since gained widespread international recognition.

These include singles such as Warriors, Rise, and Die For You. Ticking Away has the potential to follow in the same tracks, which can perfectly complement the vibes of the tournament.