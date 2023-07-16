Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels and 100 Thieves will face off in the VCT Americas LCQ 2023 in a highly anticipated matchup. Both these organizations have an extremely large and dedicated fanbase and are one of the most recognizable teams in Valorant Esports. Many pundits and fans hoped for these teams to have a better season, which did not turn out to be the case.

The losing team's 2023 VCT season will be over, which makes this matchup extremely important. Fans and analysts have jokingly referred to this match as the "El Cloutico" and many people expect roster changes for the team, which will be eliminated early in the competition.

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves: Who will win the most hyped matchup in VCT Americas LCQ 2023?

Predictions

Sentinels were considered one of the strongest rosters in VCT Americas at the start of the 2023 season. However, the team had a poor start to the split, filled with turmoil and roster changes. After instating Jimmy "Marved" in place of Rory "dephh", the team found success, but it was too late to qualify for playoffs.

They showed a lot of promise with Marved at the helm. Sentinels are one of the early favorites to win the Americas LCQ. The team's firepower and individual talent are undeniable with the likes of world champions, Gustavo "Sacy" and Bryan "pANcada". The team also has one of the most popular players in the form of Tyson "TenZ".

100 Thieves were another team that many fans had high hopes for coming into the 2023 VCT season. Unfortunately, like Sentinels, they could not find their form and were often outclassed in terms of strategic plays and innovation. The stagnant and basic style of 100 Thieves was quickly read by enemy teams, and their individual prowess could not help them push past the group stages.

100 Thieves have had quite some time to correct their errors and come into the Americas LCQ with a fresh look. The team features some of the best young North American talents with players like Peter "Asuna" and Matthew "Cryocells" being able to take over games on their own. If the team can fix some of their glaring issues, they could win the second Americas LCQ in a row.

Predicting this matchup will be tough, as both teams are evenly matched in terms of firepower and talent. Both teams' weakness has been their poor macro game and lack of depth in their game plan. However, Sentinels will be the slight favorite as they had a better finish to their regular season while 100 Thieves had a disappointing end.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other plenty of times in the past. In the 2023 VCT season, they have only played against each other once, where Sentinels won the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Sentinels' latest result was a 2-1 victory over FURIA Esports in the VCT Americas 2023 regular season.

100 Thieves' latest result was a 1-2 loss against MIBR in the VCT Americas 2023 regular season.

Expected rosters

Sentinels

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen (IGL)

Nguyen (IGL) Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Mazuryk Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Ha Sean "bang" Bezerra

Bezerra Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

VCT fans worldwide can watch Sentinels face off against 100 Thieves on the official Valorant Americas Twitch and YouTube channels. The immense popularity of this game also means various watch parties by famous streamers such as Tarik and FNS will be there.

The matchup will take place on July 16, 2023, at 4:00 pm PDT / 1:00 am CEST (next day) / 4:30 am IST (next day).

