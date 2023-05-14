'With or without him, we are ready to win'- Sen Marved on TenZ in VCT Americas League

The VCT Americas League's regular season is nearing its end, with the playoffs ready to kick off later in May 2023. Only a few teams will make it to the next stage, while most of them continue to struggle in this event, which includes NA giants like Sentinels. Their last game against Evil Geniuses was rather rough, as EG defeated them with a score of 2:0; they barely got any rounds on either map.

However, Sentinels are now ready to make their way into the last week of the regular season, where they will hope to redeem themselves. After their game against EG, Kushal Bhattacharyya from Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to talk to Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen — a member of this team — and asked him to share some details regarding the Evil Geniuses vs. Sentinels match in VCT Americas League Week 6.

Sentinels Marved speaks on their performance against EG at VCT Americas League and more

Q: Did the game today live up to your expectations?

Marved: No, honestly. I thought we were going to come out on top, but they played well; we didn't play very well. Especially myself. Didn't really expect this, but it is what it is.

Q: How do you think the roster has been performing since you stepped in?

Marved: I wouldn't be able to answer that because I don't know how it was before. But, the team is good, vibes are good. In practice, we were doing good.

Q: Do you think TenZ’s break will affect the roster mentally as they move forward in the VCT Americas League?

Marved: I don't think so. I think even with or without him, we are happy. We are ready to win. We have championship-level players, and I don't think anyone's stressed, but with the record and how close the playoffs are, maybe that caused a little stress. Other than that, we are okay.

Q: What do you think went wrong today? What was so hard about catching up to EG’s lead?

Marved: Obviously, it sucks to start so poorly. Being down that many rounds, you just have to claw your way back, and you don't have that many rounds to work with. But, yeah, it was hard. EG definitely played well. I can't exactly pinpoint the mistakes that cost us, but personally, I can say that I didn't play how I usually do, and it was one of my worst performances.

Q: What do you think Sentinels need to improve the most moving forward in VCT Americas League?

Marved: I think we just need to get strong starts, and we need to ice them early instead of letting them get so much momentum. We need to play more as a team.

Q: Which team are you the most excited to face in VCT Americas League?

Marved: There's only two teams left, I believe, KRU and FURIA. The upcoming games are going to be the last matches of this season if we don't make it to playoffs, and we will have to win these games if we want to have a chance at least.

