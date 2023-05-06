Sentinels vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is heading into the last few weeks of its regular season. A lot of teams are staring at must-win fixtures to have a chance at making it to the playoffs. In the playoffs, the top three teams will make their way to Masters Tokyo. Week 6 will open with two matchups, with the first being an all-out NA brawl between Sentinels and Evil Geniuses.

Map 1 - Pearl: 10-13

Map 2 - Ascent: 13-11

Map 3 - Split: 13-10 DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES????... yeah, us neither. 🥲 @LOUDgg closes out the game with a 2-1 win and remains UNDEFEATED in #VCTAmericas Map 1 - Pearl: 10-13Map 2 - Ascent: 13-11Map 3 - Split: 13-10 DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES????... yeah, us neither. 🥲@LOUDgg closes out the game with a 2-1 win and remains UNDEFEATED in #VCTAmericas. Map 1 - Pearl: 10-13Map 2 - Ascent: 13-11Map 3 - Split: 13-10 https://t.co/369KHlsk8d

Week 5 ended with a matchup between LOUD and KRU Esports. LOUD have been reigning supreme over every other Americas team, but KRU took them all the way to the third map. Eventually, LOUD won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

Sentinels vs Evil Geniuses - Who will win this NA vs NA matchup at the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Sentinels have had some ups and downs in 2023. They started off by getting eliminated in their first match at VCT LOCK//IN. This was then followed by a win in their first game in the Americas League against 100 Thieves. They have won two out of their six matches so far.

Evil Geniuses put in a decent performance at LOCK//IN but has been struggling in the Americas League. They have only won two out of their six matches so far.

Statistically, this fixture favors Sentinels. When it comes to the roster, Sentinels' players seem a lot more experienced than Evil Geniuses', giving them an edge.

Sentinels @Sentinels The playoff script begins The playoff script begins https://t.co/6xBKtL6wQv

Head-to-head

Sentinels and Evil Geniuses have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent match was during the Champions Tour NA Stage 2: Challengers. Evil Geniuses won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels lost their most recent match against Cloud9 in the VCT Americas League. They lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

On the other hand, Evil Geniuses' last match was against Leviatán in the VCT Americas League. They won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson (IGL)

" Jackson (IGL) Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the Sentinels vs Evil Geniuses event unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. They can also tune in to the watch parties of many streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

