DRX vs FPX: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage is over, and eight teams have reached the Playoffs. This year's Champions event is being held in front of a live audience in Istanbul, Turkey, with the offline event being organized by Riot Games.

VCT Champions is the most prestigious tournament in Valorant’s competitive scene, with only the best teams qualifying and competing for the Champions title. The 2022 event saw a total of sixteen Valorant rosters from around the globe qualify for the event in Istanbul. After an intense round of Group Stage matches, eight teams have now advanced to the Playoffs.

DRX and FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) are two of the teams that have qualified for the Playoffs after surviving the Group Stage. This won’t be the first time the two teams will go head-to-head, and fans will eagerly await the matchup.

DRX vs FPX: Who will move to the Semi-Finals in VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage?

DRX is a Korean Valorant team formed by acquiring the former Vision Strikers roster. They are deemed one of the best teams in their region and are now competing on the world stage. Their performances this year have been top-notch, making it to the Playoffs by defeating both FURIA and 100 Thieves with a perfect score of 2-0.

FunPlus Phoenix (also known as FPX) is an esports organization owned by Chinese game developer FunPlus. Despite being new to the Valorant’s competitive scene, they are battling some big-name rosters and annihilating them, winning the VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen in the process. The team has played three matches in the Champions so far, making their way to the Playoffs after defeating KRU.

Predictions

Both DRX and FPX have been delivering consistent performances in the VCT Champions 2022. Neither team is an underdog and employs some of the best rosters from their respective regions.

The two teams had a previous encounter in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen, where FPX won 2-0 against DRX. However, DRX is looking exceptionally well in the Champions so far.

Going by the previous performances of both teams, it's pretty difficult to say which team will be winning. Although both teams have defeated each other in the past, DRX seems strong in this tournament and all ready to take on FPX.

Head-to-Head and Recent Results

DRX vs FPX Head-to-Head (Image via vlr.gg)

This isn’t the first time the two teams will be pitted against each other. DRX and FPX went head-to-head in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen. The result was in favor of DRX, with the team winning the Winner's Bracket Group Stage match with a score of 2-1.

The second encounter between the two teams occurred in the same tournament, with FPX winning the Lower Round 2 match with a score of 2-0.

DRX has lost two and won three in the last five matches, while FPX has lost only one match out of their last five. However, DRX has had a flawless run with only wins in the Champions 2022. FPX, on the other hand, has suffered one loss in Champions, which came against XSET.

FPX won VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen before this tournament after defeating Paper Rex in a close match with a score of 3-2.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Kim "Zest" Gi-seok (IGL)

Byung-chul "BuZz" Yu

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

FPX

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov (IGL)

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic (SUB)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming VCT Champions 2022 match between DRX and FPX on Valorant’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. The match will begin on Friday, September 9 at 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST.

Edited by R. Elahi