DRX vs FUT Esports - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo has been delivering some of the best matches in Valorant esports. The event has a total of 12 teams battling against each other to be crowned champion. The first phase is the Group Stage, where eight teams will make it to the Playoffs, where a double elimination bracket will determine which team will be the one and only Masters winner of VCT 2023. Day 4 of the Group Stage has two matches lined up, and one of them is between Pacific's DRX and EMEA'S FUT Esports.

Playoffs' Day 3 presented three matches. The first was between NA's NRG Esports and Pacific's T1. NRG Esports lost the first map but were able to bounce back and win the other two in the BO3 series, making them the second team to make it to the Playoffs.

The second was between EMEA's FUT Esports and China's Attacking Soul Esports. Initially, the former was a little shaken but pulled through and won the BO3 series by 2-1, eliminating the latter from the event.

The final match between China's EDward Gaming and EMEA's NAVI was perhaps the best out of the lot. The championship caliber team, NAVI, was bested by the Chinese underdogs. After two overtimes on both maps, they secured themselves the BO3 series and won 2-0. This gave EDward Gaming and China their first win at an international VCT event.

DRX vs FUT Esports - Which team will make it to the Playoffs in VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

DRX was performing very well and was on top of the Pacific League. However, their performance slipped slightly towards the end as they lost the Grand Finals to Paper Rex's incredible reverse sweep in the BO5 (Best of Five) series. The team has had ups and downs in the tournament and needs to prove a lot.

FUT Esports were one of the biggest surprises in the EMEA League as they went above and beyond to secure themselves a spot for VCT Masters Tokyo. Their performance at Tokyo has been a bit of a hit and miss. The Turkish team has improved since VCT LOCK//IN but will need to do much more in this match.

The matchup favors DRX as the team has looked more consistent in the past and has had more experience in international events. However, FUT Esports cannot be taken lightly and can certainly create a huge upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

DRX's most recent match at VCT Masters Tokyo was against Evil Geniuses. They lost the BO3 series 0-2.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Attacking Soul Esports at VCT Masters Tokyo. They won the BO3 series 2-1.

Potential Lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Sang-Min Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung

Jae-sung Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Myeong-gwan Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Byung-chul Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 13, at 8 pm PDT/ 5 am CEST (next day)/8:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this matchup? DRX FUT Esports 0 votes