EDward Gaming vs Giants - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 is well underway now with six teams having already qualified for the Playoffs and just two more slots remaining. This year, top 16 teams from all four major regions of the world are competing to win a massive prize pool of $2,250,000 and earn the world champion title. With major upsets, heartbreak, and joy, Champions 2023 has lived up to all its hype.

One of the final matches of the group stages is between EDward Gaming and Giants. Coming to Champions with a lot of expectation and pressure, the former are looking to have a good run in the event with all the hype surrounding the team and KangKang. Giants, on the other hand, look to have prepared well, and they are certainly a force to be reckoned with after dominating the EMEA LCQ.

EDward Gaming vs Giants: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

After showing what the team is capable of at Masters Tokyo 2023, EDward Gaming have a lot of expectations to fulfil. With mechanically skilled players like ZmjjKK and nobody, they look incredibly strong coming into Valorant Champions 2023 and are expected to have a solid run in the event.

Fresh off of their LCQ win, Giants, as a team, look better than ever and have come very well prepared for Champions. They will be looking to continue their impressive performance as they head into the final group stage matchup against EDward Gaming.

EDward Gaming are the favourites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

EDward Gaming and Giants faced each other a few days back on their opening Group Stage match in Valorant Champions 2023, where the former came out on top with a score of 2-1.

Recent results

EDward Gaming lost against Paper Rex with a score of 2-0 in the Group A winner's match at Champions 2023.

Giants beat KRU Esports 2-0 in the Group A elimination match at Champions 2023.

Expected rosters

EDward Gaming

Guo " Haodong " Haodong

" Haodong Wan " CHICHOO " Shunzhi

" Shunzhi Wang " nobody " Senxu

" Senxu Zheng " ZmjjKK " Yongkang

" Yongkang Zhang " Smoggy " Zhao

" Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Coach)

Giants

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic

" Muminovic Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

Livestream details

Fans can watch EDward Gaming vs Giants live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels. They can also catch a few of the popular streamers hosting watch-parties for the event on their respective channels.

The match will be played on August 13, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day). Fans can also link their Riot Games accounts to Twitch for some exclusive drops.

