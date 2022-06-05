Enigma Gaming vs Global Esports: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Grand Final - Prediction, livestream details, and more

It is the final matchday of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) and one team between Enigma Gaming and Global Esports will triumph as the champions of the South Asian region. Starting with more than 500 South Asian teams, only two teams remain in the competition.

Enigma Gaming defeated Orangutan Gaming in the Upper Bracket Final last Friday to reach the Grand Final. Whereas Global Esports beat the same opponent last night in the Lower Bracket Final to join Enigma Gaming in the Grand Final.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



JUDGEMENT DAY -

youtu.be/WVc-bHatD0c

⏲️4 PM



The rivalry between @GlobalEsportsIn & @Enigmagamingind has turned up the heat in the recent months! What separates them is Skyesports Champions Series Trophy 🏆 JUDGEMENT DAY - #SCS, Presented by AMD, Powered by @RooterSports

Both teams have already secured a slot in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers to finish in the top two spots in the SCS. The winner of today's game will get a direct place in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage, while the loser has to start its journey through Play-Ins. The tournament will begin on June 9 and see the top teams in the APAC region compete for the slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports: Who will be the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) champion?

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports have been two of the most consistent teams in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS). However, both sides will have a final shot tonight to declare themselves the best team in the region. The two teams will play a best-of-five series tonight to win the title.

Prediction

It is never easy to predict a clear winner on the night of the Grand Final. However, Enigma Gaming will surely be the favorite for the day for their exceptional performances throughout the event. The team has won all the games in this tournament and is ready to finish with the record intact.

On the other hand, after some initial struggle, Global Esports has finally been able to find the much-needed momentum. The team has a better personal record against Enigma Gaming, especially on the night of the Grand Finals. Hence, fans can expect a nail-biting encounter tonight in the SCS Grand Final.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia 📸 Day 5 - An important match day for both @GlobalEsportsIn and @orangutan_gg where both the teams looked to seal their spot for APAC! An high intese day photo dump

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other 18 times, and Global Esports has won 11 matchups. However, Enigma Gaming will surely try to win the series tonight to improve their record against them.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in exceptional form recently. Enigma Gaming is still unbeaten in this series, while Global Esports has lost only once in their last five games.

Potential lineup

Enigma Gaming:

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



#SCS #SouthAsiaArise #scs



The Medal of success to honor the Skyesports Champions Series - ROAD TO VCT 2022! Which team will get the gold? @GlobalEsportsIn or @Enigmagamingind

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant fans are eagerly waiting for the Grand Final between Enigma Gaming and Global Esports in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS). The Grand Final tie will be broadcast live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 5 from 5.30 PM IST onwards.

