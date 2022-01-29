Enigma Gaming vs T69: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Quarter Final stage of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 is underway. After the end of the first day, Global Esports, True Rippers, and Velocity Gaming have made their way to the Semi Final.

Fans will get their fourth Semi Finalist today after the match between Enigma Gaming and T69. The winner will confirm their slot in the last four, whereas the other will try their luck again in the India Qualifier 2.

Enigma Gaming and T69 will face each other in a best-of-three series to qualify for the Semi Final. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter when these two sides meet on the server.

Enigma Gaming and T69: Who will qualify for Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Semi Final?

Enigma Gaming and T69 secured flawless victories in the round-of-16 of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 against Pacific Gaming and Team Wizard, respectively. However, the Quarter Final will be tricky as two of the finest teams in the country will go up against each other. Hence, fans can expect exciting Valorant gameplay.

Prediction

As per current form, Enigma Gaming has the edge. A perfect blend of experience and talent makes the team one of the best in the region. The recent addition of Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar makes the squad stronger than ever before. With young talents like Akram "Rawfiul" Virani and Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar, Enigma Gaming is a team to fear.

However, T69 has some exciting talents who can surprise any team with their fearless gameplay. With players like Sahil "strixx" Rane and Rafaaaa in the ranks, the side can take down Enigma Gaming.

Head-to-head

T69 and Enigma Gaming have met five times previously, with the latter dominant with four wins. T69 will try to make it better after today's game.

Recent results

Both sides have struggled in their last few games in all competitions. Enigma Gaming has won three in their previous five, while T69 has won just twice.

Enigma Gaming and T69 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Koitan

T69

Sahil "strixx" Rane

Rafaaaa

Jit "tryst" Dutta

wondRRRR

MrBeebs

Livestream details

Fans can watch the match between Enigma Gaming and T69 in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on 29 January from 2.30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer