Entertain Me: The song used in Valorant's Neon Agent trailer revealed

The agent trailer for Neon was just dropped by Valorant’s official channel and got fans all over the world to groove along to it, while showing off the powers Neon will be bringing to the game.

Riot Games has always maintained a great reputation when it comes to music and bringing stories in their trailers. This trend has been continuing since their League of Legends days and they've kept it going for Valorant, as well.

So whenever Riot Games posts a music video of any sort, players never expect to be disappointed. With the release of Neon’s agent trailer, Riot Games proved once again that good music can indeed make things even better.

What is the name of the song used in Neon’s trailer for Valorant Episode 4 Act 1?

For fans who are wondering what is the name of the song used for Valorant’s reveal, the name is 'Entertain Me' by Ylona Garcia. The song is available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and other music platforms.

The trailer music is so groovy that it has made players watch the trailer multiple times and not feel tired like Neon, who is energetic throughout the trailer.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Song is a brand new track from @ylona_garcia – listen to Entertain Me here: ylonagarcia.lnk.to/EntertainMe or watch the lyric video here: youtu.be/qvGLQ0edyyI Song is a brand new track from @ylona_garcia – listen to Entertain Me here: ylonagarcia.lnk.to/EntertainMe or watch the lyric video here: youtu.be/qvGLQ0edyyI

Riot Games has previously provided players with great music through Valorant by releasing “Die For You” by Grabbitz, which has also become a hit among fans all over the world. It is quite easy to see, but Riot Games appreciates good music and has even collaborated with famous artists like Imagine Dragons and Zedd.

With all the hype built up around Neon’s agent trailer music, it won't be long before Valorant reveals the agent playlist for Neon, as they do to accompany the agent's release. This is also something Valorant fans are anticipating, and they can expect it to release sometime next week when Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 goes live.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider