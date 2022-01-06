Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Duelist, Neon: expected release date, lore, abilities, and more

Last week, everyone got their first look at Valorant’s latest agent on the dawn of a New Year, thanks to an accidental leak from Amazon. Ever since then, fans have been looking forward to this week, and the wait has been fruitful.

Riot Games has finally revealed an agent trailer for their 19th addition in Valorant Protocol named Neon, the harbinger of lightning abilities to the competitive game.

Riot Games has already hinted that the new agent is going to be the fastest agent in the game and will be arriving with Episode 4 Act 1 -which is speculated to release on January 12, 2022.

Everything known about Neon's arrival in Valorant

As for lore, it can be seen in the trailer that Sage and Neon seem to have a connection between each other. It is probable that Sage was the one who recommended Neon to Valorant Protocol like she did with Skye.

Picture of Neon's dog at her home (Image via YouTube/ Valorant)

Looking closely at details, Neon might have a pet dog at her home, and it's something she cherishes after joining Valorant Protocol.

Neon's national jersey in background (Image via YouTube/ Valorant)

Before gaining power, Neon might have been an athlete, possibly a basketball player who represented her nation, which is hinted with the jersey present in the trailer.

The medal display near Neon's bed at Valorant Protocol base (Image via YouTube/ Valorant)

As an athlete, Neon has accomplished a lot, which is indicated by the medals displayed in the trailer in her room.

Neon, as seen in the agent reveal trailer, brings plenty of abilities to the table for Valorant players. Mike 'ValorLeaks' has detailed how Neon’s abilities will function in Valorant, through different tweets.

For starters, Neon will have a concussion grenade that can bounce off, just like KAY/O’s stun grenade can.

Furthermore, she also brings two Pheonix-like walls that run parallel to each other and essentially make a tunnel of some sort.

To add to that, Neon also has sprint and slide ability making her hard to hit as a target.

When it comes to her ultimate ability, Neon will have a lethal zapping ability similar to Palpatine from Star Wars.

