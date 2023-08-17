Evil Geniuses vs EDward Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023, Riot's biggest tournament of the year, is currently underway in Los Angeles, California. We saw the departure of eight teams upon the conclusion of the group stages, and the event now progresses into what can be deemed intense and interesting playoffs. The top eight teams will now compete for the massive prize pool of $2,250,000 and, of course, bragging rights.

One of the upcoming quarter-finals, arguably the most anticipated match of the event, is between Evil Geniuses and EDward Gaming. Both teams have come into this competition with huge expectations and have performed very well so far.

In this matchup, we will get to see how the aggressive and mechanically gifted players from EDward Gaming fare against the more methodical approach of Evil Geniuses.

Evil Geniuses vs EDward Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses are currently on the rise to being one of the best teams in the world. Their recent run in Masters Tokyo 2023, where they finished second, shows that they are contenders for the title. They have continued their successful run into the group stages of Champions 2023 and are among the favorites to win the event.

EDward Gaming, meanwhile, have gained many fans in the recent past. Their unique playstyle and insanely talented roster have caught the attention of many Valorant enthusiasts, with many expecting them to have a solid run at this event.

Evil Geniuses, however, are the favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and EDward Gaming will be facing each other for the first time at Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses defeated FUT Esports 2-0 in the final match of their group to qualify for the playoffs at Champions 2023.

EDward Gaming came out on top against Giants in the final decider match of their group at Champions 2023.

Expected rosters

Evil Geniuses

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello

" Pupello Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Brendan " BcJ " Jensen (Substitute)

" Jensen (Substitute) Kyle " ScrewFace " Jensen (Substitute)

" Jensen (Substitute) Christine "potter" Chi (Head Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo " Haodong " Haodong

" Haodong Wan " CHICHOO " Shunzhi

" Shunzhi Wang " nobody " Senxu

" Senxu Zheng " ZmjjKK " Yongkang

" Yongkang Zhang " Smoggy " Zhao

" Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The last quarter-final of the Valorant Champions 2023 between Evil Geniuses and EDward Gaming will be streamed live on Valorant’s official YouTube and Twitch handles. Several popular streamers will also host watch parties on their respective channels for fans to join.

The match will be played on August 17, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 am IST (next day). You can also link your Riot accounts to Twitch for some cool and exclusive drops.

Poll : Who will win this match ? Evil Geniuses EDward Gaming 0 votes