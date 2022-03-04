Evil Geniuses vs The Guard: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers Group-A Day 10 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Evil Geniuses will take on The Guard in the second match of Day 10 of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage-1 Challengers.

Evil Geniuses is yet to win a single game in the competition, while The Guard has maintained a flawless run and is currently leading the Group-A table. Both teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

Can Evil Geniuses find their first win in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers and give The Guard a taste of defeat?

Evil Geniuses will search for their first win in the Stage-1 NA Challengers while The Guard is determined to maintain their flawless run.

Prediction:

The Guard has come into the competition full of surprises this time. The team has already defeated 100 Thieves, XSET and Luminosity Gaming in the competition. All the players are in their best form both mechanically and strategically. They are surely the favorites to win the tie today.

Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses are still searching for their first win in the competition. The next two games will be do-or-die matches for them. While they have nothing to lose, Evil Geniuses can be scary as well.

Head-to-heads:

The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in an official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead head-to-head after the match.

Recent Results:

Things have not been goin well for Evil Geniuses. They have not won a single game in their last five matches. On the other hand, The Guard has been excellent since the start of the competition and won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Evil Geniuses and The Guard recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Evil Geniuses:

Mike "pho" Panza

Diondre "YaBoiDre" Bond

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

The Guard:

Jacob "valyn" Batio

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jeong-woo

Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Michael "neT" Bernet

Trent Cairns

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between Evil Geniuses and The Guard in the North America Challengers Group Stage live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 5 from 5:30 am IST onwards.

