×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Champions Tour North America Challengers Group Standings ahead of Week 4

Week 4 of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Challengers begins on March 4 (Image via Riot)
Week 4 of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Challengers begins on March 4 (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 04, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage-1 Challengers is currently going on, and the top 12 teams in the region are competing for their slot in the Valorant Masters Stage 1 next month.

These 12 teams were divided into two groups, and they will play once against the other teams in the same group. After the end of all the matches, the top four teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs.

Week 3 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was INSANE! In case you missed it we've got you covered with our Top 5 Plays of the Week! https://t.co/YMIBUBaQJ0

The Guard and Version1 are respective group leaders in Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers

Week 4 is set to start in the next few hours. All the teams have already played three matches in the competition.

It was a roller-coaster ride for all the teams in the first three weeks of the competition. Here are the current group standings ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

  1. The Guard - 3W, 0L - 6 Points
  2. Cloud9 Blue - 3W, 0L - 6 Points
  3. Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  4. XSET - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  5. 100 Thieves - 0W, 3L - 0 Points
  6. Evil Geniuses- 0W, 3L - 0 Points

Group B standings

  1. Version1 - 3W, 0L - 6 Points
  2. Optic Gaming - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  3. Sentinels - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  4. Rise - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  5. Knights - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  6. NRG Esports - 0W, 3L - 0 Points
Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

With two more matches remaining in the group stage, it is high time for all the teams to bring out their best. The sides in the bottom half of the table need to be more cautious during every match.

Also Read Article Continues below

All the matches will turn out to be a 'do-or-die' match for them in the next two weeks. Fans can enjoy all of these matches live on the Valorant Champions Tour Youtube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी