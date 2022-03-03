Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers: Qualified teams, group draws, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers is set to start next week, where the top teams from the APAC region will compete for their slot in the Valorant Masters Stage-1 next month.
Riot has previously revealed the format of the tournament. The tournament will be divided into three stages:
- Play-In
- Group Stage
- Playoffs
Today, Riot revealed the group draws for the Play-In and Group Stage of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. A total of 20 teams will compete in the event and only two will proceed to the Valorant Masters Stage-1 in April.
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers details
After a successful year in Valorant esports in 2021, Riot was determined to spread its wings, engaging more regions in 2022. The organizers have restructured the pathway for APAC teams this year to keep their promise.
Format
Eight bottom-seeded teams will start their journey in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers with the Play-In Stage. Teams will be divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group will make their way through to the Group Stage.
These four teams will join the other 12 top-seeded teams in the Group Stage. These 16 teams will be divided into four Groups and the top two teams from each one will proceed to the Playoffs.
Eight teams will compete in the Playoffs in a double-elimination format, and the Grand-finalists of the tournament will represent the APAC region at the Valorant Masters Stage-1.
Play-In Group Draws
There will be two groups on the Play-In Stage. Here are the group draws for this stage:
Group-A
- Team Big BAAM
- Onic Esports
- Full Sense
- Action PH
Group-B
- Griffin E-Sports
- Fancy United Esports
- No Namers
- Global Esports
Group Stage Draw
There will be four Groups in this stage of the competition.
Group-A
- Boom Esports
- Made In Thailand
- Cerberus Esports
- TBD
Group-B
- Paper Rex
- Bonkers
- Boy With Love
- TBD
Group-C
- XERXIA Esports
- Naos Esports
- Bleed Esports
- TBD
Group-D:
- South Built Esports
- Velocity Gaming
- Oblivion Force
- TBD
Schedule and where to watch
The tournament will start on March 10 and will continue till March 27. Fans can enjoy all the matches live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.