Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers: Qualified teams, group draws, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers is set to start next week, where the top teams from the APAC region will compete for their slot in the Valorant Masters Stage-1 next month.

Riot has previously revealed the format of the tournament. The tournament will be divided into three stages:

Play-In

Group Stage

Playoffs

Today, Riot revealed the group draws for the Play-In and Group Stage of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. A total of 20 teams will compete in the event and only two will proceed to the Valorant Masters Stage-1 in April.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers details

After a successful year in Valorant esports in 2021, Riot was determined to spread its wings, engaging more regions in 2022. The organizers have restructured the pathway for APAC teams this year to keep their promise.

Format

Eight bottom-seeded teams will start their journey in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers with the Play-In Stage. Teams will be divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group will make their way through to the Group Stage.

These four teams will join the other 12 top-seeded teams in the Group Stage. These 16 teams will be divided into four Groups and the top two teams from each one will proceed to the Playoffs.

Eight teams will compete in the Playoffs in a double-elimination format, and the Grand-finalists of the tournament will represent the APAC region at the Valorant Masters Stage-1.

Play-In Group Draws

There will be two groups on the Play-In Stage. Here are the group draws for this stage:

Group-A

Team Big BAAM

Onic Esports

Full Sense

Action PH

Group-B

Griffin E-Sports

Fancy United Esports

No Namers

Global Esports

Group Stage Draw

There will be four Groups in this stage of the competition.

Group-A

Boom Esports

Made In Thailand

Cerberus Esports

TBD

Group-B

Paper Rex

Bonkers

Boy With Love

TBD

Group-C

XERXIA Esports

Naos Esports

Bleed Esports

TBD

Group-D:

South Built Esports

Velocity Gaming

Oblivion Force

TBD

Schedule and where to watch

The tournament will start on March 10 and will continue till March 27. Fans can enjoy all the matches live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Srijan Sen