Exploring Valorant's player count in 2022

During its beta phase back in 2020, Riot's competitive first-person shooter game, Valorant, swiftly grabbed the gaming community's attention. The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown acted as an efficient fuel for the title's success, which continued through its official launch and beyond.

Despite Valorant's steeply increasing growth curve, it's still far from beating the all-time favorite games beyond its genre. However, Riot Games has a lot planned for the tactical shooter in 2023, which is guaranteed to further increase its player base.

This article will shed light on Valorant's player count trends in 2022 and the shooter's future on the spectrum.

How many players play Valorant in 2022?

It's safe to say that Valorant is one of the most popular competitive FPS games today. Not only has its casual player base grown greatly, but its esports scene also received a tremendous boost in 2022. In fact, the tactical hero shooter game bagged the "Esports Game of the Year" title at The Game Awards 2022.

According to activeplayer.io, the title's monthly player counts in 2022 are as follows:

December 30, 2022: 23,014,487

23,014,487 November 30, 2022: 22,140,789

22,140,789 October 30, 2022: 22,501,445

22,501,445 September 30, 2022: 21,988,040

21,988,040 August 30, 2022: 21,360,284

21,360,284 July 30, 2022: 20,760,260

20,760,260 June 30, 2022: 20,262,155

20,262,155 May 30, 2022: 20,620,584

20,620,584 April 30, 2022: 20,511,587

20,511,587 March 30, 2022: 20,265,793

20,265,793 February 20, 2022: 20,043,764

20,043,764 January 30, 2022: 19,533,465

While the aforementioned numbers may not be perfectly accurate, they are reliable and close enough to the real count. The highest number of active players this year was recorded in October.

Additionally, the game has been charting over 2,000,000 active players on a daily basis for the past few months. This number is only expected to increase in the days to come.

How is the shooter's player base expected to change in 2023?

As fans may already know, Riot Games plans to bring many changes and add new features to the game in 2023. Some of the expected additions include the brand new competitive mode Premier, new Agents and maps, unique game modes, attractive cosmetic items, and influential updates to the existing meta.

Riot Games is set to invest plenty of attention into the growth of Valorant esports, which has proven to be a very successful venture for the company this year. With the Premier mode coming into the picture, the game will likely attract even more traffic and fuel esports dreams like never before.

Valorant's ongoing season will soon come to an end, paving the way for a new content phase, Episode 6 Act 1. The new Act and Episode are expected to bring many changes to the game, including a new Battle Pass and more premium weapon collections, which will undoubtedly attract more players to join the pool.

Without proper innovation and creativity, a free-to-play shooter game with a core 5v5 mechanic can quickly turn monotonous and lose its appeal. Despite falling into that category, Valorant's Agent-based 'abilities' have nullified most of the genre's monotony and guaranteed unique outcomes every time.

To top it all off, the developers continue to add new content and balancing tweaks every now and then to maintain a revolving meta within the game. As a result, the game's player base has only increased ever since its launch.

