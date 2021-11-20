F4Q FiveK Valorant settings: Mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and specifications

Valorant players are known for excessive skills in the game. The amount of time these professional players put into the game sets them apart from any other average players.
Back in October 2021, the entire roster of F4Q got disbanded after getting eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. However, that did not call the end of players’ careers in the team following the disbandment.
Yoo “FiveK” Sung-min is a Valorant content creator under the F4Q and continues to impress his fans with his outstanding skills. This article will look at the Korean professional’s in-game settings for Valorant.
F4Q FiveK’s Valorant settings
The data on FiveK’s Valorant settings are taken from prosettings.net and are mentioned below as follows:
Valorant mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- Game Sensitivity: 0.550
- Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
- EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 220 (Professional range from 200 to 400)
Ability Keybinds for Valorant:
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 4
Valorant Graphics Settings:
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Ratio: 16:9
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2X
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- FPP Shadows: Off
Peripherals:
- Monitor: BenQ XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR
- Keyboard: Mars Pro MK3
- Headset: OC-G9 Mk2
As of now, this is the information known about the Valorant professional’s current crosshair settings and specifications. However, before replicating any professional’s settings, it is better to make an original crosshair that fits the player’s taste enjoying Valorant.