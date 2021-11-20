F4Q FiveK Valorant settings: Mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and specifications

Valorant players are known for excessive skills in the game. The amount of time these professional players put into the game sets them apart from any other average players.

Back in October 2021, the entire roster of F4Q got disbanded after getting eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. However, that did not call the end of players’ careers in the team following the disbandment.

F4Q @officialF4Q F4Q는 오늘 경기를 마지막으로 각자의 위치로 돌아갑니다.

리더로서 많은 걸 짊어진 fiveK, 고생해 준 우리 팀원들, 그리고 야생마 같던 F4Q를 단기간에 성장시켜준 코치님 정말 감사드립니다. 두 달간 대회를 통해 너무 값진 경험을 했습니다.앞으로 펼쳐질 F4Q의 미래도 많이 응원해 주세요🙌🏻❤️ F4Q는 오늘 경기를 마지막으로 각자의 위치로 돌아갑니다.리더로서 많은 걸 짊어진 fiveK, 고생해 준 우리 팀원들, 그리고 야생마 같던 F4Q를 단기간에 성장시켜준 코치님 정말 감사드립니다. 두 달간 대회를 통해 너무 값진 경험을 했습니다.앞으로 펼쳐질 F4Q의 미래도 많이 응원해 주세요🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/8Jct4DPkkR

Yoo “FiveK” Sung-min is a Valorant content creator under the F4Q and continues to impress his fans with his outstanding skills. This article will look at the Korean professional’s in-game settings for Valorant.

F4Q FiveK’s Valorant settings

The data on FiveK’s Valorant settings are taken from prosettings.net and are mentioned below as follows:

Valorant mouse settings:

DPI: 400

Game Sensitivity: 0.550

Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 220 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

Ability Keybinds for Valorant:

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate: X

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Spike: 4

Valorant Graphics Settings:

Resolution: 1920*1080

Ratio: 16:9

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 2X

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

FPP Shadows: Off

Peripherals:

Monitor: BenQ XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR

Keyboard: Mars Pro MK3

Headset: OC-G9 Mk2

As of now, this is the information known about the Valorant professional’s current crosshair settings and specifications. However, before replicating any professional’s settings, it is better to make an original crosshair that fits the player’s taste enjoying Valorant.

