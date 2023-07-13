5 fastest ways to level up in Valorant

Leveling up in Valorant gives players a way of showcasing their experience and prowess in the first-person shooter game. It is also the gatekeeper to the Competitive game mode, which stands as the primary match choice for a lot of the playerbase. Increasing your level in-game will also give players cool borders to equip and show off.

Players will level up through an in-game variable called Account Points (AP) which is rewarded at the end of every game regardless of a win or loss. This article will list five methods to quickly increase the level of your account in Valorant.

These five tips should help players level up quickly in Valorant

1) Understand the functioning of the AP system

Account Points are the primary way through which players can increase their level. Understanding this system is one of the fastest ways to level up in Valorant. Players will earn 1 AP for a match and an extra AP for every six seconds that they played in that match.

Winning also provides an additional 50 AP. This means that longer games tend to give more Account Points, and winning these games is a bigger bonus. A total of 5000 AP is required to progress to the next level

2) Play Unrated games

As mentioned earlier, longer games give players more Account Points, and the game mode best suited for this is Unrated. It is a game mode with no stakes at play and allows players to relax while having the full experience of a competitive game in terms of rounds played.

Regardless of the occasional surrenders, Unrated is the fastest way to level up in Valorant and remains the best game mode for new players looking to unlock Competitive.

3) Make sure to win at least one game every day

Winning a match is always a feel-good moment. It gets you excited and makes players feel accomplished. Winning matches also provide you a nice boost in increasing your account level and is one of the fastest ways to level up in Valorant.

The Account Point system rewards players with 1,000AP for winning their first game of the day and resets every 22 hours. This is an excellent way to quickly level up and guarantees you level up if you can win a single game five days in a row.

4) Become proficient with an Agent

On the aspect of winning games, practicing a few agents and mastering them can be a good way through which players can maximize their chances of attaining consistent victories.

With agent mastery comes a sense of comfort and faith in one's ability to play the game better. This can directly translate into winning games, which is one of the fastest ways to level up in Valorant.

5) Play on a daily basis

Playing the game daily is the best way to level up in Valorant. A couple of games in a day can help players quickly increase their account level when done on a consistent basis.

As with every game, taking breaks in between can help players feel more focused and not get burnt out. Striking the right balance between grinding games and prioritizing timeouts is important to increasing your account level.

