Valorant game modes ranked from worst to best in Episode 7

Valorant has grown a lot since its full release almost three years ago. The game has constantly introduced new maps and new Agents after each Episode to keep the game from feeling stagnant. On top of that, Valorant also tries to push the boundaries of weapon skins with its unique designs. With every online multiplayer, there comes a point where the game becomes very boring and mundane for the players. To avoid this, the developer introduced new modes that help the game feel fresh.

Valorant has introduced several game modes, some of which have been received very well, while others were forgotten quickly. Episode 7 allows players to queue in to seven different game modes. This article will rank these from worst to best. However, the game modes that aren't available in Episode 7 won't be included in the list.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Valorant game modes that are the best and the worst in Episode 7

7) Deathmatch

The Deathmatch mode has been in Valorant for a long time. In this, you enter a random map with no abilities. You can purchase any weapon, and the player who gets 40 kills first wins.

This mode is essentially a free-for-all, meaning everyone can kill each other. It is only used as a means to warm up before queueing into a competitive match. The biggest issue with Deathmatch is how the spawn locations are very random. This leads to players getting killed from behind about three seconds after they respawn.

6) Unrated

Unrated is a standard match where you play by the rules, but there are no stakes. Winning or losing doesn't matter here, and unrated is generally used for trying out new Agents or just having a good time.

The problem with Unrated is that it feels very boring after a certain amount of rounds due to its casual nature and standard structure. However, it can be very enjoyable with friends, where doing an 'Agent Roulette' can lead to some fun moments.

5) Escalation

Escalation is another Deathmatch type of game mode. The difference is that the game provides weapons and certain abilities, and you can't choose them. The team that finishes using all of them wins. It can be considered a gun game with a team.

Escalation suffers from a similar problem that the standard Deathmatch does, which is the random respawn locations. The game mode might also feel unfair at times due to the other team getting a better gun and farming kills whilst yours is stuck with a weaker one. It can also be used as aim practice but isn't effective as a Deathmatch due to the lack of weapon choice.

4) Spike Rush

Spike Rush is a standard game mode with a little twist. Players go through the usual plant and defuse and the first to four rounds wins, but the map is filled with orbs with random abilities. These orbs could give you a golden gun that can kill enemies in a single shot, a healing orb for the entire team, or even a speed boost.

Spike Rush doesn't allow players to pick a gun either. It instead spawns them with a random weapon in each round. However, this leads to teams fighting for orb control early in the game, which could lead to some early duels.

This mode is also great for farming XP (experience points) for the "use ultimate abilities for a certain amount of times" challenge since this mode actually provides an orb that gives the player their ultimate immediately.

3) Swiftplay

SwiftPlay is one of the recent Valorant game modes that has the standard plant and defuse gameplay with no RR (rank rating) loss. The only difference between Unrated and Swiftplay is the total number of rounds. In the former, a team must reach 13 rounds to win, and in the latter, the team only needs to reach five rounds.

This mode also gives its player credits very generously in a match after each round, regardless of win or loss. This is considered a great game mode to warm up before queueing into the competitive queue. It is also very useful to grind weekly missions in this mode.

2) Competitive

Every online multiplayer thrives due to the competitive nature that it breeds amongst its players. Valorant's Competitive mode does the same. Despite its ups and downs in the amount of RR given/taken after win/loss, Episode 7 is finally in a state where it feels balanced.

Despite the great feeling of winning and ranking up, Competitive is also the game mode where you might experience some of their worst matches. This could be due to coming across various toxic players or some other reasons. However, lower ranked players can always queue with their friends to avoid this issue.

1) Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is the latest game mode added in Episode 7 of Valorant, and it introduced three new maps. Getting kills is the prime objective, but unlike other Deathmatches, you can use their Agent's abilities. They also have the option to choose what weapons they want to play with.

Team Deathmatch is extremely fast-paced. Due to this, it is also the best game mode for aim training, as there's almost never a dull moment. It is currently considered one of the most fun game modes in Valorant

