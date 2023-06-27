Valorant Episode 7 Act 1: All weekly missions

After a long wait, Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant is finally live. The new chapter of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter boasts lots of fresh content. From the all-new Sentinel Agent Deadlock to a unique game mode called Team Deathmatch, there's a lot to try out. Furthermore, there is a new progression system that brings more dynamic Daily missions.

Although little is known about their exact trajectory, popular data miner @Shiick has leaked all the Weekly challenges coming to Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1. You can find all the necessary details about the same in this article.

All weekly challenges in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1

Although the old contract-based system of unlocking new Agents is no more, you will still need XP to get them through the Agent-unlocking event. Moreover, the progression system inside the Battlepass remains unchanged, so XP has just as much value as before.

If you were to earn XP only by playing different game modes in Valorant, it would take forever to collect enough to unlock new Agents or finish the Battlepass. That's where the Weeklies come in. Find below the complete list of Weekly Challenges for the current Act.

Week 1

Deal 18000 damage (12960 XP)

Play 100 rounds (12960 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (12960 XP)

Week 2

Kill 100 enemies (14400 XP)

Purchase 200 items (14400 XP)

Use 200 abilities (14400 XP)

Week 3

Get 50 headshots (15840 XP)

Play 10 games (15840 XP)

Play 100 rounds (15840 XP)

Week 4

Deal 18000 damage (15840 XP)

Purchase 200 items (15840 XP)

Use 200 abilities (15840 XP)

Week 5

Play 10 games (15840 XP)

Play 100 rounds (15840 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (15840 XP)

Week 6

Deal 18000 damage (17280 XP)

Purchase 200 items (17280 XP)

Use 200 abilities (17280 XP)

Week 7

Play 10 games (17280 XP)

Play 100 rounds (17280 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (17280 XP)

Week 8

Kill 100 enemies (17280 XP)

Purchase 200 items (17280 XP)

Use 200 abilities (17280 XP)

Week 9

Get 50 headshots (17280 XP)

Play 100 rounds (17280 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (17280 XP)

As stated, the Challenges are fairly simple and it won't take too long to complete each of them within a week. The fun aspect about Weekly Challenges in Valorant is they only expire with the end of the Act. If you are unable to play on certain weeks, the challenges will remain intact and get carried over to the next.

The total XP you can earn from Weekly Challenges in Episode 7 Act 1 is 432,000 XP. The minimum for a single challenge is 12,960 XP in Week 1, while you can earn 17,280 XP for completing each one from Week 6 onwards.

The Episode 7 Act 1 Weeklies give you 27,000 XP less than those from Valorant Episode 6 Act 3. That said, you should easily sail through the Agent unlocking event and Battlepass if you play regularly.

