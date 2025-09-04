“Feels like they are listening but not understanding”: TenZ on Valorant Replay System

Fans are finally getting a Valorant Replay System, which will arrive in-game with patch 11.06. This means the release date is expected to be around September 16, 2025. Early Access footage of the Valorant Replay System went viral via many creators, and it caught the attention of TenZ, who had some major complaints about the upcoming feature:

"If the replay system has no plans to allow viewing of other peoples games, what is the point of releasing it?? Won’t be able to analyze high level play to actually learn and VOD review as a team. Can’t even make a frag movie without account sharing? Feels like they are listening but not understanding what the community has been asking for"

TenZ @TenZOfficial If the replay system has no plans to allow viewing of other peoples games, what is the point of releasing it?? Won't be able to analyze high level play to actually learn and VOD review as a team. Can't even make a frag movie without account sharing? Feels like they are listening but not understanding what the community has been asking for 😕

TenZ expresses discontent over new Valorant Replay System

Tixinhadois @tixinhadois Tive acesso exclusivo no novo sistema de Replay do Valorant, fiz um vídeo explicando tudo para o yt ​ - Somente replays próprios (Não da para baixar de amigos, de campeonatos como vct e etc). Quando perguntado para os devs sobre isso, foi respondido que NÃO é a ideia ter replay de campeonatos e de "outras pessoas", portanto não é um feature que deve chegar no futuro ​ - Somente da sua Ranked/Premier (Acredito que devem colocar no custom tb) ​ - Você pode pausar, avançar, ver todas as kills da partida, todos os ângulos, pixels e etc, nesse caso é bem legal

The Valorant Replay System is simple. Once your match is over, you can download and play your replay only in-game. So, replays cannot be downloaded into your PC as a local video file and can only be viewed in-game.

Furthermore, you can only view your own replays and not your friends. If you and your friend are in the same game, you can see their POV from your replay; however, your friends cannot share the replays of their individual games with you. This means, if you want to watch someone else's match in which you were not a player, this can only be done by account sharing.

This drawback has irked TenZ. The former Valorant pro argues that being unable to see others' matches makes it difficult to VOD review matches or analyze high-level gameplay since you cannot download VCT replays for yourself. He also believes that it would be difficult to make a frag movie in this case, and players will be forced to share accounts to do so.

TenZ's argument around the Valorant Replay System focuses on the lack of accessibility for other players. Overall, you cannot see other players' games in the replay mode, and this somewhat limits learning and reviewing, especially at the highest levels of gameplay, such as the upcoming Champions Paris 2025 tournament.

Apart from this, the replay system is rather functional. On the timeline bar, you can see all your kills, deaths, ultimates, and even the side-swap. You can also see the game from everyone else's POV and enter free-cam mode.

The feature also allows you to fast forward or back-track and even slow the footage down to see every movement.

