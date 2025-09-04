  • home icon
  • “Feels like they are listening but not understanding”: TenZ on Valorant Replay System

“Feels like they are listening but not understanding”: TenZ on Valorant Replay System

By Prit Chauhan
Published Sep 04, 2025 08:44 GMT
TenZ has some remarks about the Valorant Replay System (Image via Instagram/@tenzofficial)

Fans are finally getting a Valorant Replay System, which will arrive in-game with patch 11.06. This means the release date is expected to be around September 16, 2025. Early Access footage of the Valorant Replay System went viral via many creators, and it caught the attention of TenZ, who had some major complaints about the upcoming feature:

"If the replay system has no plans to allow viewing of other peoples games, what is the point of releasing it?? Won’t be able to analyze high level play to actually learn and VOD review as a team. Can’t even make a frag movie without account sharing? Feels like they are listening but not understanding what the community has been asking for"
TenZ expresses discontent over new Valorant Replay System

The Valorant Replay System is simple. Once your match is over, you can download and play your replay only in-game. So, replays cannot be downloaded into your PC as a local video file and can only be viewed in-game.

Furthermore, you can only view your own replays and not your friends. If you and your friend are in the same game, you can see their POV from your replay; however, your friends cannot share the replays of their individual games with you. This means, if you want to watch someone else's match in which you were not a player, this can only be done by account sharing.

This drawback has irked TenZ. The former Valorant pro argues that being unable to see others' matches makes it difficult to VOD review matches or analyze high-level gameplay since you cannot download VCT replays for yourself. He also believes that it would be difficult to make a frag movie in this case, and players will be forced to share accounts to do so.

TenZ's argument around the Valorant Replay System focuses on the lack of accessibility for other players. Overall, you cannot see other players' games in the replay mode, and this somewhat limits learning and reviewing, especially at the highest levels of gameplay, such as the upcoming Champions Paris 2025 tournament.

Apart from this, the replay system is rather functional. On the timeline bar, you can see all your kills, deaths, ultimates, and even the side-swap. You can also see the game from everyone else's POV and enter free-cam mode.

The feature also allows you to fast forward or back-track and even slow the footage down to see every movement.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Edited by Angad Sharma
