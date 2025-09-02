5 players to look out for at Valorant Champions 2025

With Valorant Champions 2025 right around the corner, all eyes are on certain players who could shape the outcome of the tournament. In every edition, standout performances have defined the stage, and this year is no different. A handful of names are already being highlighted as potential difference-makers, with the ability to swing matches and carry their teams when it matters most.

Here’s a closer look at five players to look out for at Valorant Champions 2025.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and represent the author's views. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Listing five players to look out for at Valorant Champions 2025

1) PatMen

Patrick “PatMen” Mendoza (Image via Riot Games)

Patrick “PatMen” Mendoza might be the freshest addition to Paper Rex, but he’s already proven he belongs on the big stage. After leaving NAOS Esports and joining Paper Rex in March 2025, PatMen wasted no time becoming a world champion, helping his team secure the Masters Toronto title just months later.

At just 23, the Filipino star represents the next wave of talent emerging from Southeast Asia - Valorant Champions 2025 will be his biggest test yet. Considering his quick rise and the momentum behind PRX, he is one player to look out for during the tournament.

2) zekken

zekken is a player who can make a comeback (Image via Sentinels)

Zachary “zekken” Patrone has been an important member of Sentinels since 2022, and has established himself as one of Valorant's best duelists. His accomplishments at the VCT Americas Kickoff 2024 and Masters Madrid, where zekken won MVP, show just how impactful he has become internationally.

Across VCT Stage 2 2025, zekken maintained a 1.36 global K/D rating, which reflects not only his mechanical skill but also his consistency under pressure. At just 20, he’s competing at a level that puts him among the most dangerous players heading into Valorant Champions 2025. His aggressive style will be tested against the toughest opposition.

3) Alfajer

Emir “Alfajer” Beder (Image via Fnatic)

Emir “Alfajer” Beder has become an essential member of Fnatic since joining in 2022. He is the team’s stable anchor, securing his position as a player to look out for in Valorant Champions 2025. Alfajer is known for remaining calm under pressure and delivering in clutch situations, earning him accolades like the Master Tokyo 2023 MVP.

Now, at 20, Alfajer is making Fnatic more stable from a structural perspective, permitting others on the roster to be even more aggressive in their set-ups. His steady style and consistency from back to front will make him one of the players to watch out for in the tournament.

4) Ethan

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold (Image via Riot Games)

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold has had a role in the development of Valorant since its early competitive days. He started with 100 Thieves, then became a major player for Evil Geniuses. As of 2025, he is playing under NRG.

An important moment came for him in 2023 when Evil Geniuses beat Paper Rex in the Champions 2023 grand final. The victory solidified his status as someone capable of showing up on the ultimate stage.

Possessing a style different from that of the new generation, who are known for their explosiveness, Ethan maintains steadiness and composure. He can adapt to almost any situation on game day, and importantly, he knows how to help someone whose back is against the wall.

5) ZmjjKK

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang (Image via Riot Games)

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang has already cemented his place in Valorant’s history, making him one of the players to look out for in this championship. His 2024 run with EDward Gaming wasn’t only about securing their first VCT LAN trophy, but it also came with record-breaking performances.

From dropping 111 kills in a single BO5 to posting the highest ACS in a Grand Final at 289, his dominance earned him the Champions 2024 MVP.

Heading into 2025, ZmjjKK’s presence extends beyond his own roster. His rise pushed Chinese Valorant into the global spotlight.

Opponents at Valorant Champions 2025 would know they have to remain prepared against him specifically. The challenge is that this may not always translate to stopping him, which is what makes him one of the toughest players to deal with on the international stage.

Those were five of the top players to look out for at Valorant Champions 2025.

