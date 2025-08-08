  • home icon
  Valorant knife Counter-Strike Easter egg explained



By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 08, 2025 22:53 GMT

Here's how Valorant's popular skin gives a nod to CS (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 are both popular FPS games known for their 5v5 gameplay, gunplay mechanics, and more. While the two don't have much in common apart from format, the Black.Market bundle in Valorant certainly managed to bridge the gap thanks to its Butterfly Knife melee option, which pays homage to the popular knives seen in CS:GO and CS2.

This article will explain just how the Easter egg ties into Riot Games' shooter and how fans can see it for themselves as long as they are willing to pay the price.

Counter-Strike's Butterfly Knife Easter egg in Valorant explained

While the Counter-Strike franchise is vast, competitive FPS titles such as CS:GO and now Counter-Strike 2 stand out. Both games feature the popular Fade and Sapphire Butterfly Knives.

While the Fade Butterfly Knife appears in tints of yellow, purple, and pink, the Sapphire one features a coat of deep blue.

Valorant also has a multitude of Butterfly Knife melee options. That said, the Black.Market collection was one of Riot's earliest takes on this kind of skin, and it featured a knife with a pretty interesting secret: The Black.Market Butterfly Knife has a rare chance to randomly take on the colours of a Fade or Sapphire Butterfly Knife from the Counter-Strike games.

This can happen randomly at the start of any round. Fans were quick to draw similarities between these colors and the Fade and Sapphire versions of the Counter-Strike Butterfly Knives. The Easter egg in Riot Games' FPS shooter made sense because it was rare and random.

The Black.Market skin, on its own, does not feature any colored variant for fans to pick from. The random appearance change of the knife occurs rarely, and one often has to go through many rounds to see it happen. It became a viral sensation when it was first discovered, and many at the time saw the Easter egg as a nod to the weapon's CS:GO counterpart.

CS2 had not been released until September 2023. Meanwhile, the Valorant Black.Market collection was released in April of the same year and thereby predates the most recent entry of the Counter-Strike franchise. The bundle costs 7,100 VP, and the melee alone costs 3,550 VP. Since it was released in 2023, fans may have to wait until it reappears in their store in order to purchase it.

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Edited by Niladri Roy
