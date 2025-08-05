Valorant Shot Call explained: How to participate, rewards, and more

Valorant Shot Call is a brand-new initiative that will allow fans to predict VCT match moments and win rewards for it. Announced officially on August 5, 2025, Shot Call's beta test will be rolled out on Friday, August 8, 2025, on the VCT Americas Twitch channels. It will function as an overlay and allow you to interact and compete with all the fans watching matches live.This article will explain what Valorant Shot Call is, when you can participate, and what you stand to win through it.Valorant Shot Call explained: Participation, dates, rewards, and moreValorant Shot Call was officially announced by the VCT Americas X page. The feature will also seemingly only be available for VCT Americas 2025 Stage 2 matches. Currently, the Group Stage of the 2025 tournament is underway and will end on August 18, 2025.Fans may be wondering what Valorant Shot Call is and how it works. To answer the first question, technically, Shot Call is a desktop-only Twitch extension. Once activated, it acts as an Overlay that appears on top of the viewer's livestreamed VCT Americas Stage 2 match.From time to time, the overlay will display a prediction. Below it, there will be options to pick from; these are possible answers to the prediction. All players who have Valorant Shot Call enabled can take their pick and compete for rewards. Here's how to enable it.How to use Valorant Shot CallValorant Shot Call Overlay (Image via Riot Games)Keep in mind that Valorant Shot Call will soon be beta tested. However, this beta test is limited to VCT Americas matches and official Twitch channels. Therefore, it won't be available for any other region or channels/platforms. Furthermore, since it is a beta test, it will only be active every Friday from August 8 to August 29, 2025. Here are the exact dates:Friday, August 8, 2025Friday, August 15, 2025Friday, August 22, 2025Friday, August 29, 2025That being said, here's how you can use it:Tune into the VCT Americas 2025 Stage 2 matches on the aforementioned dates on the official Valorant Americas Twitch channels.Once you arrive at the Twitch video player streaming the match live, hover your mouse on the video, and a Crystal Ball icon should appear on the top left.Click on it and log in with your Riot Games ID. This will allow you to use Shot Call during live matches.If the Crystal Ball icon doesn't appear, ensure the Twitch extensions are enabled by clicking on the controls icon on the right side of the screen. If Shot Call doesn't appear, allow it to be 'visible' from the controls menu.Once predictions are given, the Overlay will appear, and you can pick your prediction and compete with others.This is how it will work for fans trying to have a more engaging experience. If the Shot Call beta works out well, it will likely be expanded to other regions and tournaments in the future.Also read: Can you play Valorant Mobile with VPN?RewardsSince Shot Call is in its beta phase, Riot Games and Valorant Esports have promised only one reward across all four days. The said reward is yet to be revealed, but fans can expect more once the feature's testing period is completed.The developers are actively looking for feedback as they test out this Twitch extension for VCT matches. Here are the official Valorant Twitch channels you can follow to experience the first days of Shot Call:Valorant Americas Twitch channelValorant LATAM Twitch channelValorant NA Twitch channelDo note that the Shot Call overlay may not be available until August 8, 2025.