All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris

With the qualification of GIANTX, all the Valorant Champions 2025 Paris teams have been finalized. The upcoming tournament will kick off on September 12, 2025. A total of 16 teams will battle one another at the international stage for the Champions 2025 title and the golden trophy at the Accor Arena in Paris.This article will cover all 16 teams that qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris.Valorant Champions 2025 Paris: All 16 qualified teams listedThe final team to qualify for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris was GIANTX, who defeated BBL Esports with a 3-0 scoreline in the lower finals of VCT EMEA Stage 2 to secure the region's final Champions spot.Here are all the qualified teams and their current rosters.AmericasSentinels JohnQT poses for a picture (Image via Sentinels)1) SentinelsMohamed 'johnqt' Amine Ouarid (IGL)Jordan 'Zellsis' MontemurroZachary 'zekken' Jude PatroneSean 'bang' Christian BezerraMarshall 'N4RRATE' Massey2) G2 EsportsJacob 'valyn' Batio (IGL)Jonah 'JonahP' PuliceTrent 'trent' CairnsAlexander 'jawgemo' MorNathan 'leaf' OrfAndrej 'babybay' Francisty (Sub)3) NRGEthan 'Ethan' Cole Arnold (IGL)Sam 's0m' OhAdam 'mada' PampuchBrock 'brawk' SomerhalderLogan 'skuba' Jenkins4) MIBRArthur 'artzin' AraujoEduardo Ribeiro 'xenom' de Moura SoeiroGabriel Araujo 'cortezia' Lobo CortezErick 'aspas' SantosAndrew 'Verno' Maust (IGL)Also read: Valorant Champions 2025 skins: Price, VFX, and moreChina1) Bilibili GamingWang 'whz' HaozheLiu 'Knight' YuxiangLu 'Levius' YinzhongMarcus Tan Kai 'nephh' Wen (IGL)Wang 'rushia' Xiaojie2) Dragon Ranger GamingShao 'Nicc' Yi-chunIlya 'vo0kashu' UshakovLin 'SpiritZ1' Ding-yuLuo 'Flex1n' Rui (IGL)Zhang 'Akeman' Haoran3) EDward GamingWan 'CHICHOO' ShunzhiWang 'nobody' Senxu (IGL)Zheng 'ZmjjKK' YongkangZhang 'Smoggy' ZhaoZhang 'Jieni7' Juntai4) XLG EsportsArthur 'Rarga' ChuryumovTeng 'happywei' Min-weiColin 'coconut' Patrick ChungRan 'Viva' Lifan (IGL)James 'NoMan' ManEMEAFnatic qualify for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris and pose for a picture (Image via Fnatic)1) FnaticJake 'Boaster' Howlett (IGL)Emir Ali 'Alfajer' BederTimofey 'Chronicle' KhromovKajetan 'kaajak' HaremskiAustin 'crashies' Roberts2) GIANTXKirill 'Cloud' NekhozhinMiłosz 'westside' DudaEduard-George 'ara' HanceriucKarel 'Flickless' MaeckelberghGrzegorz 'GRUBINHO' Ryczko3) Team LiquidAyaz 'nAts' Akhmetshin (IGL)Georgio 'keiko' SanassyKamil 'kamo' FrąckowiakPatryk 'paTiTek' FabrowskiNikita 'trexx' Cherednichenko4) Team HereticsRičardas 'Boo' Lukaševičius (IGL)Benjy 'benjyfishy' David FishDominykas 'MiniBoo' LukaševičiusEnes 'RieNs' EcirliMert 'Wo0t' AlkanAPAC1) Paper RexAhmad Khalish Rusyaidee 'd4v41' bin NordinJason 'f0rsakeN' Susanto (IGL)Ilia 'something' PetrovWang 'Jinggg' Jing JiePatrick 'PatMen' Mendoza2) Rex Regum QeonDavid Sean 'xffero' Michael MonanginMaksim 'Jemkin' BatorovCahya 'monyet' NugrahaBryan Carlos 'Kushy' SetiawanNgô Công 'crazyguy' Anh (IGL)3) T1Lee 'carpe' Jae-hyeokHam 'iZu' Woo-JooKim 'stax' Gu-taekKim 'Meteor' Tae-ohYu 'BuZz' Byung-chul4) DRXKim 'MaKo' Myeong-kwanNo 'freeing' Ha-junSong 'HYUNMIN' Hyun-minKang 'BeYn' Ha-binCho 'Flashback' Min-hyukValorant Champions 2025 Paris will begin at the Group Stage with four double-elimination format groups. All matches will be BO3, and the top two teams will advance to the playoffs.In the playoffs, another double-elimination bracket will be followed, where all matches will be BO3 except for the Lower Final and Grand Final, which will follow a BO5 format.Only one team will be able to conquer the rest and claim the Valorant Champions 2025 Paris trophy.