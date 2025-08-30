  • home icon
All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Aug 30, 2025 21:24 GMT
All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris
All 16 teams from 4 regions qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris listed (Image via Riot Games)

With the qualification of GIANTX, all the Valorant Champions 2025 Paris teams have been finalized. The upcoming tournament will kick off on September 12, 2025. A total of 16 teams will battle one another at the international stage for the Champions 2025 title and the golden trophy at the Accor Arena in Paris.

This article will cover all 16 teams that qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris.

Valorant Champions 2025 Paris: All 16 qualified teams listed

The final team to qualify for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris was GIANTX, who defeated BBL Esports with a 3-0 scoreline in the lower finals of VCT EMEA Stage 2 to secure the region's final Champions spot.

Here are all the qualified teams and their current rosters.

Americas

Sentinels JohnQT poses for a picture (Image via Sentinels)
1) Sentinels

  • Mohamed 'johnqt' Amine Ouarid (IGL)
  • Jordan 'Zellsis' Montemurro
  • Zachary 'zekken' Jude Patrone
  • Sean 'bang' Christian Bezerra
  • Marshall 'N4RRATE' Massey

2) G2 Esports

  • Jacob 'valyn' Batio (IGL)
  • Jonah 'JonahP' Pulice
  • Trent 'trent' Cairns
  • Alexander 'jawgemo' Mor
  • Nathan 'leaf' Orf
  • Andrej 'babybay' Francisty (Sub)

3) NRG

  • Ethan 'Ethan' Cole Arnold (IGL)
  • Sam 's0m' Oh
  • Adam 'mada' Pampuch
  • Brock 'brawk' Somerhalder
  • Logan 'skuba' Jenkins

4) MIBR

  • Arthur 'artzin' Araujo
  • Eduardo Ribeiro 'xenom' de Moura Soeiro
  • Gabriel Araujo 'cortezia' Lobo Cortez
  • Erick 'aspas' Santos
  • Andrew 'Verno' Maust (IGL)

China

1) Bilibili Gaming

  • Wang 'whz' Haozhe
  • Liu 'Knight' Yuxiang
  • Lu 'Levius' Yinzhong
  • Marcus Tan Kai 'nephh' Wen (IGL)
  • Wang 'rushia' Xiaojie

2) Dragon Ranger Gaming

  • Shao 'Nicc' Yi-chun
  • Ilya 'vo0kashu' Ushakov
  • Lin 'SpiritZ1' Ding-yu
  • Luo 'Flex1n' Rui (IGL)
  • Zhang 'Akeman' Haoran

3) EDward Gaming

  • Wan 'CHICHOO' Shunzhi
  • Wang 'nobody' Senxu (IGL)
  • Zheng 'ZmjjKK' Yongkang
  • Zhang 'Smoggy' Zhao
  • Zhang 'Jieni7' Juntai

4) XLG Esports

  • Arthur 'Rarga' Churyumov
  • Teng 'happywei' Min-wei
  • Colin 'coconut' Patrick Chung
  • Ran 'Viva' Lifan (IGL)
  • James 'NoMan' Man

EMEA

Fnatic qualify for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris and pose for a picture (Image via Fnatic)
1) Fnatic

  • Jake 'Boaster' Howlett (IGL)
  • Emir Ali 'Alfajer' Beder
  • Timofey 'Chronicle' Khromov
  • Kajetan 'kaajak' Haremski
  • Austin 'crashies' Roberts

2) GIANTX

  • Kirill 'Cloud' Nekhozhin
  • Miłosz 'westside' Duda
  • Eduard-George 'ara' Hanceriuc
  • Karel 'Flickless' Maeckelbergh
  • Grzegorz 'GRUBINHO' Ryczko

3) Team Liquid

  • Ayaz 'nAts' Akhmetshin (IGL)
  • Georgio 'keiko' Sanassy
  • Kamil 'kamo' Frąckowiak
  • Patryk 'paTiTek' Fabrowski
  • Nikita 'trexx' Cherednichenko

4) Team Heretics

  • Ričardas 'Boo' Lukaševičius (IGL)
  • Benjy 'benjyfishy' David Fish
  • Dominykas 'MiniBoo' Lukaševičius
  • Enes 'RieNs' Ecirli
  • Mert 'Wo0t' Alkan

APAC

1) Paper Rex

  • Ahmad Khalish Rusyaidee 'd4v41' bin Nordin
  • Jason 'f0rsakeN' Susanto (IGL)
  • Ilia 'something' Petrov
  • Wang 'Jinggg' Jing Jie
  • Patrick 'PatMen' Mendoza
2) Rex Regum Qeon

  • David Sean 'xffero' Michael Monangin
  • Maksim 'Jemkin' Batorov
  • Cahya 'monyet' Nugraha
  • Bryan Carlos 'Kushy' Setiawan
  • Ngô Công 'crazyguy' Anh (IGL)

3) T1

  • Lee 'carpe' Jae-hyeok
  • Ham 'iZu' Woo-Joo
  • Kim 'stax' Gu-taek
  • Kim 'Meteor' Tae-oh
  • Yu 'BuZz' Byung-chul

4) DRX

  • Kim 'MaKo' Myeong-kwan
  • No 'freeing' Ha-jun
  • Song 'HYUNMIN' Hyun-min
  • Kang 'BeYn' Ha-bin
  • Cho 'Flashback' Min-hyuk

Valorant Champions 2025 Paris will begin at the Group Stage with four double-elimination format groups. All matches will be BO3, and the top two teams will advance to the playoffs.

In the playoffs, another double-elimination bracket will be followed, where all matches will be BO3 except for the Lower Final and Grand Final, which will follow a BO5 format.

Only one team will be able to conquer the rest and claim the Valorant Champions 2025 Paris trophy.

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

