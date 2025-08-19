Valorant patch 11.04 notes: Updates for agent, gameplay, and map

Valorant patch notes 11.04 reveal a host of changes coming to different sections of the game. Sage is getting tweaks to her abilities, while Phoenix received updated voice lines. The competitive and deathmatch map pool is also changing, with Abyss taking the place of Icebox. Furthermore, Riot has implemented several bug fixes with the latest update.
Read the full patch notes below.
Valorant Patch 11.04: Full changelog
Provided below is the full set of patch notes for Valorant update 11.04:
GENERAL UPDATES
- Gifting for the esports store is live!
- Want your friends to rep your favorite VCT team? Head over to the esports tab in the in-game store to share your support.
- PHILIPPINES SERVER MENTIONED
- A new server is opening up in Manila. This will be the sixth server available for selection in the Asia Pacific Shard, bringing better connectivity and game experience to our players.
AGENT UPDATES
- We've updated Phoenix's voice lines and added interaction lines with Vyse. Enemies and allies beware!
- Chamber
- Trademark
- Range restriction has been removed. We’re giving a little bit more strategic & positional flexibility for Chamber as his trap hasn’t felt like it warrants a range restriction in modern VALORANT. This went live accidentally in patch 11.02, and we didn’t want to revert a buff that was planned for 11.04 anyway.
- Sage
- We’re leaning into Sage’s identity as a Controller-leaning Sentinel hybrid by allowing her to control space from further safety.
- Barrier Orb: Sage wall cast range has increased from 10m >>> 15m
- Resurrection: Sage resurrection range has increased from 6m >>> 12m
- Sova
- Visual effects around Hunter Fury’s have been adjusted to resolve more quickly and take
- up less gameplay space
GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES
- Pings that are placed on the minimap have had their audio adjusted to be less harsh.
- AOE Ultimate indicator colors on the minimap have been updated to reflect if they were cast by an ally or an enemy.
- All ally zones will now appear a consistent teal, and enemy zones should now be consistently yellow. Ability icons will now only appear in the minimap zone if the ultimate is destructible.
MAP UPDATES
- MAP POOL UPDATES
- ABYSS is back IN the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.
- ICEBOX is OUT of the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues
BUG FIXES
- General
- Fixed an issue where a Concussed player's crosshair would stop swaying while debuffed if they quickly entered and exited a pilotable ability like Cypher cam or Sova drone.
- Agents
- Chamber
- Fixed an issue where the minimap would still show the deactivation range of Chamber's Trademark while the ability was equipped.
- KAY/O
- Fixed a bug where Kayo’s Zero/Point revealed exact opponent locations with an audio cue. (This was fixed in 11.02, but we’re letting you know now)
- Astra & Harbor
- Fixed an issue where bullet tracers could be seen passing through Astra's Cosmic Divide and Harbor's Cove.
- Phoenix & Tejo
- Fixed a bug where the wrong voiceline played during round-start when Phoenix & Tejo are both present.
- Neon
- Fixed a bug where Neon could skip her unequip delay by binding High Gear to multiple keys.
- Maps
- Split
- Fixed an issue where molotov abilities did not properly spread up stairs after hitting the ground.
KNOWN ISSUES
- There is a known issue where player resolution and display settings reset the first time people play after patching to UE5. We will not issue a fix, but make sure to adjust your resolution and display settings to your preferred settings after patching the game.
PC ONLY
- BUG FIXES
- Competitive Updates
- Fixed an issue for end-of-game screens where characters were cut off in some languages.
- Premier Updates
- Fixed an issue on the Awards tab where characters were cut off in some languages.
