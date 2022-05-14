×
Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group A Week 1 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing the FNC and FPX series at the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified May 14, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage started last night and fans enjoyed two back-to-back games yesterday. BBL Esports and Acend started their campaign with wins, defeating Natus Vincere and OG LDN UTD respectively.

However, fan-favorite Fnatic and defending champion FunPlus Phoenix will start their campaign tonight. Both teams are bunched in Group A and will play their first game in the competition tonight against each other.

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix: Which team will start their VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers campaign with a win?

The schedule is set for Week 1 of #VCTEMEA Challengers Stage 2! https://t.co/xNy8pzEGGO

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix are two of the strongest teams in the competition. The two teams will face each other tonight in a best-of-three series to kickstart their campaign.

Prediction

youtube-cover

When the two top sides face each other, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner between them. However, FunPlus Phoenix has the edge against its opponent tonight. The defending champion has been in exceptional form recently and the team will definitely try to start the season on a higher note. The strategic approach of FunPlus Phoenix is currently one of the best in the region.

Meanwhile, Fnatic has struggled to perform recently and has also gone through a significant roster shuffle a few days back. It will be a challenge for this new side to take down in-form FunPlus Phoenix in its first game. However, the individual brilliance of Fnatic's Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev and Jake "Boaster" Howlett will be instrumental in the game.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other five times in the past, with FunPlus Phoenix winning three of them.

Recent results

Fnatic has won only one of its last five games in all competitions. Whereas, FunPlus Phoenix has lost just one of its last five encounters.

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix&#039;s recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix's recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Fnatic:

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett
  • James "Mistic" Orfila
  • Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
  • Enzo "Enzo" Mestari
  • Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

FunPlus Phoenix:

  • Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
  • Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks
  • Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov
  • Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
  • Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin
  • Kamil "baddyG" Graniczka

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the game between Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels on May 1 from 7:30 PM IST.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

