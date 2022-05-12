×
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers: Complete schedule, where to watch, and more

VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers complete schedule and more (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers is set to start tomorrow, and all the top EMEA teams will be competing in the event to secure tickets to the next VCT Stage 2 Masters.

A total of twelve teams will participate in the competition, and all of them are ready to give their best for a chance to represent their region in the next international LAN event.

The tournament will be hosted in two different phases: the Group Stage and Playoffs. The best performing teams in the Group Stage will qualify for the Playoffs and will be competing for the title and slots in the VCT Masters. Matches will commence on May 13, 2022 and will continue until June 12, 2022.

Everything to know about the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers

With just a day left to go before the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, Riot has already announced the format and schedule of the upcoming event. Here is everything fans will need to know about the upcoming event.

Participating teams and format

A total of twelve teams will be participating in the event. Ten teams have received a direct slot based on their performance in the Stage 1 Challengers. The remaining two slots were given to the best-performing teams from the VCT EMEA Promotion event.

These twelve teams will now be divided into two groups of six, and they will play against others in the same group in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will then qualify for the Playoffs and will compete for tickets to the next VCT Stage 2 Masters.

Here's the group division for the upcoming EMEA Stage 2 Challengers:

Group A

  • G2 Esports (EU)
  • Fnatic (EU)
  • FunPlus Phoenix (CIS)
  • Acend (EU)
  • OG LDN UTD (EU)
  • Fokus (EU)

Group B

  • Guild Esports (EU)
  • Team Liquid (EU)
  • M3 Champions (CIS)
  • Natus Vincere (CIS)
  • BBL Esports (TR)
  • BIG (EU)

Schedule

Similar to the last time, fans can enjoy all these matches from Friday to Sunday. There will be two games every day, with matches scheduled for 4.00 pm CEST/7.30 pm IST/7.00 am PDT and 7.00 pm CEST/10.30 pm IST/10.00 am PDT.

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers:

Week 1

May 13

  1. BBL Esports vs. Natus Vincere
  2. OG LDN UTD vs. Acend

May 14

  1. Fnatic vs. FunPlus Phoenix
  2. Team Liquid vs. BIG

May 15

  1. Guild Esports vs. M3 Champions
  2. G2 Esports vs. Fokus
Week 2

May 20

  • BBL Esports vs. Team Liquid
  • OG LDN UTD vs. Fnatic

May 21

  • FunPlus Phoenix vs. G2 Esports
  • BIG vs. Guild Esports

May 22

  • Natus Vincere vs. M3 Champions
  • Fokus vs. Acend

Week 3

May 27

  • Team Liquid vs. Guild Esports
  • OG LDN UTD vs. G2 Esports

May 28

  • BIG vs. Natus Vincere
  • Acend vs. Fnatic

May 29

  • BBL Esports vs. M3 Champions
  • Fokus vs. FunPlus Phoenix

Week 4

June 3

  • Acend vs. G2 Esports
  • Natus Vincere vs.Team Liquid

June 4

  • BIG vs. M3 Champions
  • OG LDN UTD vs. FunPlus Phoenix

June 5

  • BBL Esports vs. Guild Esports
  • Fokus vs. Fnatic

Week 5

June 10

  • Acend vs. FunPlus Phoenix
  • M3 Champions vs. Team Liquid

June 11

  • Natus Vincere vs. Guild Esports
  • Fokus vs. OG LDN UTD

June 12

  • BIG vs. BBL Esports
  • Fnatic vs. G2 Esports

All of the matches will be a best-of-three series.

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy all the matches of the upcoming EMEA Stage 2 Challengers live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

